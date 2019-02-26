It's Linux 5.0 Kernel Day Followed By The Start Of Linux 5.1
Before the day is through Linus Torvalds is expected to officially release the Linux 5.0 kernel and immediately following that he'll be kicking off the Linux 5.1 kernel cycle by the opening of the two-week-long merge window.
Linux 5.0 is another exciting update. Particularly for AMD Radeon graphics users, this release is super special as it finally delivers on the long-awaited FreeSync support! FreeSync now works off the mainline Linux kernel with the AMDGPU code and assuming your user-space bits are also up-to-date. FreeSync is the headlining end-user feature with Linux 5.0 but there is also initial RTX Turing support in Nouveau on the green side, continued work on bringing up next-gen Intel and AMD processors, Adiantum fscrypt support, Logitech high resolution scrolling, and much more.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 574 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
It's Linux 5.0 Kernel Day Followed By The Start Of Linux 5.1
Before the day is through Linus Torvalds is expected to officially release the Linux 5.0 kernel and immediately following that he'll be kicking off the Linux 5.1 kernel cycle by the opening of the two-week-long merge window. Linux 5.0 is another exciting update. Particularly for AMD Radeon graphics users, this release is super special as it finally delivers on the long-awaited FreeSync support! FreeSync now works off the mainline Linux kernel with the AMDGPU code and assuming your user-space bits are also up-to-date. FreeSync is the headlining end-user feature with Linux 5.0 but there is also initial RTX Turing support in Nouveau on the green side, continued work on bringing up next-gen Intel and AMD processors, Adiantum fscrypt support, Logitech high resolution scrolling, and much more.
KDE: Usability & Productivity, Release of GCompris 0.96
OSS: Open OnDemand, DeSOS, Half-Life Mod, Spark, Leon and Some CAD Options
Recent comments
11 hours 50 min ago
12 hours 37 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago