The Current Spectre / Meltdown Mitigation Overhead Benchmarks On Linux 5.0
With it being a little over one year since Spectre and Meltdown mitigations became public and with the Linux kernel today hitting the big "5.0" release, I decided to run some benchmarks of the current out-of-the-box performance hit as a result of the current default mitigation techniques employed by the Linux kernel. The default vs. unmitigated performance impact for Spectre/Meltdown are tested on an Intel Core i7 and Core i9 systems while there is also an AMD Ryzen 7 box for reference with its Spectre mitigation impact on Linux 5.0.
These tests are for reference purposes to see what the default/out-of-the-box performance cost is to Spectre/Meltdown on the Linux 5.0 kernel being released today. The near-final 5.0 Git snapshots were used for testing atop Ubuntu 18.10 on three different systems - the hardware is different in these systems in looking at their mitigated vs. unmitigated performance impact rather than looking at the raw CPU performance between systems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 140 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
It's Linux 5.0 Kernel Day Followed By The Start Of Linux 5.1
Before the day is through Linus Torvalds is expected to officially release the Linux 5.0 kernel and immediately following that he'll be kicking off the Linux 5.1 kernel cycle by the opening of the two-week-long merge window. Linux 5.0 is another exciting update. Particularly for AMD Radeon graphics users, this release is super special as it finally delivers on the long-awaited FreeSync support! FreeSync now works off the mainline Linux kernel with the AMDGPU code and assuming your user-space bits are also up-to-date. FreeSync is the headlining end-user feature with Linux 5.0 but there is also initial RTX Turing support in Nouveau on the green side, continued work on bringing up next-gen Intel and AMD processors, Adiantum fscrypt support, Logitech high resolution scrolling, and much more.
Recent comments
16 hours 50 min ago
17 hours 37 min ago
19 hours 56 min ago
19 hours 57 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 18 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago