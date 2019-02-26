Android Leftovers
7 Best Cryptocurrency Mobile Wallets 2019 for Android and iOS
16 best new Android games released this week including Skylanders Ring of Heroes, Mister Kung-Fu, and A Life in Music
New Android apps to check out this week (MARCH 03, 2019)
Android 'Slices' start offering control over phone settings
Yongnuo YN450 Android Camera Explained - Micro 4/3 and EF Mount
Android Q isn't even out yet, but it has already been rooted 2019/03/03
Here's What Android Users Should Know About How To Use AirPods With Galaxy Phones
Eftpos on Android adds Google Pay support to St George, BankSA
It's Linux 5.0 Kernel Day Followed By The Start Of Linux 5.1
Before the day is through Linus Torvalds is expected to officially release the Linux 5.0 kernel and immediately following that he'll be kicking off the Linux 5.1 kernel cycle by the opening of the two-week-long merge window. Linux 5.0 is another exciting update. Particularly for AMD Radeon graphics users, this release is super special as it finally delivers on the long-awaited FreeSync support! FreeSync now works off the mainline Linux kernel with the AMDGPU code and assuming your user-space bits are also up-to-date. FreeSync is the headlining end-user feature with Linux 5.0 but there is also initial RTX Turing support in Nouveau on the green side, continued work on bringing up next-gen Intel and AMD processors, Adiantum fscrypt support, Logitech high resolution scrolling, and much more.
