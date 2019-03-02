SolydXK 201902 released

The 201902 ISOs were released. Here follow the highlights of the changes in this release.

Best Linux Distributions for Desktops as of 2019

When it comes to desktop computers, Linux has always been an underdog. In 2019, the desktop Linux market share sits at around 2.5 percent, but there are far more fantastic Linux distributions for desktops than ever before.In this article, we are taking a look at the top seven best Linux desktop distributions to show that compelling alternatives to Windows and macOS not only do exist but are readily available.

Review: Condres OS 19.02 "MATE"

Condres OS 19.03 was published shortly after this review was finished and about two days before it was due to be published so I have not had a chance to fully test the new release. I did download the MATE edition of the new version. The MATE edition still uses the GNOME Shell desktop with desktop icons on the live media. Some icons work in the live environment, some do not. During the install process, the desktop keeps prompting the user for the administrator's password. Dismissing the four prompts without providing a password does not negatively affect the install process. Once installed, the new version of Condres OS MATE appears to be virtually identical to the previous version, still featuring GNOME as the default desktop with MATE as an alternative. The one big change is every time the user logs in the interface is locked and we are prompted for the administrator's password in order to allow pacman to check for updates. Once the check is complete, two update icons appear in the system tray. When I first installed Condres OS 19.03, selecting one icon told me 8 new packages were available while the second said there were 20. The latter turned out to be correct. There is a new update manager which lists available upgrades. None are selected by default and there is no "select all" button, leaving the user to select all new packages manually. The upgrade manager then then failed, indicating packages were in conflict with no method offered for resolving the situation. Beyond that, so far, I have found the new version to be much the same as the previous with some updated applications.