Debian: The Distro in Space, Debian People Pursue Positions in the Open Source Initiative Board of Directors and Other Development Work
-
Computer servers 'stranded' in space [Ed: Why the International Space Station uses GNU/Linux]
A pair of Hewlett Packard Enterprise servers sent up to the International Space Station in August 2017 as an experiment have still not come back to Earth, three months after their intended return.
Together they make up the Spaceborne Computer, a Linux system that has supercomputer processing power.
They were sent up to see how durable they would be in space with minimal specialist treatment.
After 530 days, they are still working.
-
Molly de Blanc: OSI Board elections – 2019
I’m running for the Open Source Initiative board of directors!
To be more precise, I’m running for re-election, as I’ve served on the board for the past three years.
-
Elana Hashman: I'm running for the Open Source Initiative Board of Directors
The 2019 election for the Open Source Initiative Board of Directors is upon us, and I'm running for a seat on the board as an Individual Member.
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is a shadowy cabal global non-profit organization that is primarily responsible for maintaining the Open Source Definition and list of approved Open Source Licenses, in addition to promoting and representing the wider open source community. If you use or care about open source software, the OSI impacts you!
-
Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in February 2019
The freeze is approaching, so I only accepted 149 packages and rejected 5 uploads. The overall number of packages that got accepted this month was 229.
Debian LTS
This was my fifty sixth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.
-
Ian Jackson: Nailing Cargo (the Rust build tool)
I quite like the programming language Rust, although it's not without flaws and annoyances.
One of those annoyances is Cargo, the language-specific package manager. Like all modern programming languages, Rust has a combined build tool and curlbashware package manager. Apparently people today expect their computers to download and run code all the time and get annoyed when that's not sufficiently automatic.
I don't want anything on my computer that automatically downloads and executes code from minimally-curated repositories like crates.io. So this is a bit of a problem.
Dependencies available in Debian
Luckily I can get nearly all what I have needed so far from Debian, at least if I'm prepared to use Debian testing (buster, now in freeze). Debian's approach to curation is not perfect, but it's mostly good enough for me.
But I still need to arrange to use the packages from Debian instead of downloading things.
-
Keith Packard: snek-2019-mar
I've been busy hacking on Snek for the past few weeks and thought I'd post a status report.
-
