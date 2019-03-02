Language Selection

Debian: The Distro in Space, Debian People Pursue Positions in the Open Source Initiative Board of Directors and Other Development Work

Debian
  • Computer servers 'stranded' in space [Ed: Why the International Space Station uses GNU/Linux]

    A pair of Hewlett Packard Enterprise servers sent up to the International Space Station in August 2017 as an experiment have still not come back to Earth, three months after their intended return.

    Together they make up the Spaceborne Computer, a Linux system that has supercomputer processing power.
    They were sent up to see how durable they would be in space with minimal specialist treatment.

    After 530 days, they are still working.

  • Molly de Blanc: OSI Board elections – 2019

    I’m running for the Open Source Initiative board of directors!

    To be more precise, I’m running for re-election, as I’ve served on the board for the past three years.

  • Elana Hashman: I'm running for the Open Source Initiative Board of Directors

    The 2019 election for the Open Source Initiative Board of Directors is upon us, and I'm running for a seat on the board as an Individual Member.

    The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is a shadowy cabal global non-profit organization that is primarily responsible for maintaining the Open Source Definition and list of approved Open Source Licenses, in addition to promoting and representing the wider open source community. If you use or care about open source software, the OSI impacts you!

  • Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in February 2019

    The freeze is approaching, so I only accepted 149 packages and rejected 5 uploads. The overall number of packages that got accepted this month was 229.

    Debian LTS

    This was my fifty sixth month that I did some work for the Debian LTS initiative, started by Raphael Hertzog at Freexian.

  • Ian Jackson: Nailing Cargo (the Rust build tool)

    I quite like the programming language Rust, although it's not without flaws and annoyances.
    One of those annoyances is Cargo, the language-specific package manager. Like all modern programming languages, Rust has a combined build tool and curlbashware package manager. Apparently people today expect their computers to download and run code all the time and get annoyed when that's not sufficiently automatic.

    I don't want anything on my computer that automatically downloads and executes code from minimally-curated repositories like crates.io. So this is a bit of a problem.

    Dependencies available in Debian

    Luckily I can get nearly all what I have needed so far from Debian, at least if I'm prepared to use Debian testing (buster, now in freeze). Debian's approach to curation is not perfect, but it's mostly good enough for me.
    But I still need to arrange to use the packages from Debian instead of downloading things.

  • Keith Packard: snek-2019-mar

    I've been busy hacking on Snek for the past few weeks and thought I'd post a status report.

ReactOS 0.4.11 and Wine's Latest

  • ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
    ReactOS 0.4.11 is now available as the newest version of this open-source operating system re-implementing the Windows APIs with a focus on binary driver/application compatibility. With this being the first release since November's ReactOS 0.4.10, there are a fair amount of changes to find in this new build.  ReactOS 0.4.11 features a lot of kernel improvements for this roughly two decade old open-source OS effort. There is work on ensuring proper ACLs, AHCI SATA controller support for Skylake and newer, file I/O handling enhancements, and a lot of other low-level alterations. The Win32 subsystem is busy as usual with CD-ROM support for DOS programs, networking improvements, font improvements, and more.
  • Wine-Staging 4.3 Sees More Work Upstreamed While Adding In A Number Of New Patches
    Building off the exciting Wine 4.3 release that brought the FAudio implementation, the Wine-Staging crew has outed their newest development release. Wine-Staging 4.3 has upstreamed a number of their patches into Wine while introducing some new work too and then re-basing their existing nearly 800 patches. With the previous Wine-Staging release they cut below the 800 patch delta and with Wine-Staging 4.3 they are continuing that trend with a workload of only 790 patches. That's thanks to a number of their patches being upstreamed while adding in some new fixes, yielding a few less patches compared to the prior release.

Linux Foundation's Hyperledger, Habana Labs' New Linux Kernel Driver and Latest in Mesa

  • Fintech Firm MonetaGo Pivots to R3’s Corda After Spell Leveraging Hyperledger Fabric
    Software development company MonetaGo has switched over from Hyperledger Fabric to R3’s Corda as an enterprise blockchain platform, economics magazine Global Trade Review (GTR) reported on Feb. 26. MonetaGo, which previously had ties with both platforms, will now use Corda as it continues its expansion into Mexico and other international markets ahead of a current trial in India. The company offers blockchain-based fraud mitigation solutions for banks and previously operated as a cryptocurrency exchange before changing direction.
  • Habana Labs Posts Initial Thunk Library To Go With Their New Linux Kernel Driver
    Back in January the startup Habana Labs posted an open-source Linux kernel driver for their Goya AI processor. That AI accelerator focused on speeding up deep learning inference workloads better than CPUs and GPUs will now see this new driver mainlined with Linux 5.1 while a user-space thunk driver has now been published. The Habana Labs Thunk Library (HL-Thunk) is their basic open-source user-space library to interface with this kernel driver. At this stage it just stresses the minimal functionality of the exposed kernel driver IOCTLs and is able to run some basic user-space tests.
  • Mesa State Tracker Adds FP64/INT64 Lowering For NIR Drivers
    As a step towards getting the "soft" FP64 (and INT64) support working for Gallium3D OpenGL drivers, the Mesa state tracker has added FP64 / INT64 lowering support for the drivers utilizing NIR. It was back in January that soft FP64/INT64 lowering was finally merged to Mesa and hooked in for the "classic" Intel Mesa driver. So far no other drivers besides i965 have been utilizing this software-based double-precision floating-point support.

5 Reasons To Use Ubuntu MATE

5 reasons to use Ubuntu MATE. I have contributed both in ideas and in the past, financially to Ubuntu MATE. It’s a solid Linux distro that really shines in its stability and usability. Today I’m sharing my top five reasons why I think you should consider using Ubuntu MATE as your goto Linux distro. Read more

