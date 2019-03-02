New Video/Audio: Fedora 30 Wallpapers Slideshow, Archman 2019.02 "GNOME" Overview, Debunking Five Common Linux Myths and GNU World Order
Fedora 30 Wallpapers Slideshow
In this video, we look at the beautiful wallpapers of the upcoming Fedora 30. Enjoy!
Archman 2019.02 "GNOME" overview | Fast, visual, stable and easy.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Archman 2019.02 "GNOME" and some of the applications pre-installed.
Debunking Five Common Linux Myths
Check out my latest book, Mastering Ubuntu Server Second Edition!
GNU World Order 13x10
