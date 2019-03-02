Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Linux 5.0

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of March 2019 11:23:45 AM Filed under
Linux

Ok, so the last week of the 5.0 release wasn't entirely quiet, but
it's a lot smaller than rc8 was, and on the whole I'm happy that I
delayed a week and did an rc8.

It turns out that the actual patch that I talked about in the rc8
release wasn't the worrisome bug I had thought: yes, we had an
uninitialized variable, but the reason we hadn't immediately noticed
it due to a warning was that the way gcc works, the compiler had
basically initialized it for us to the right value. So the same thing
that caused not the lack of warning, also effectively meant that the
fix was a no-op in practice.

But hey, we had other bug fixes come in that actually did matter, and
the uninitialized variable _could_ have been a problem with another
compiler.

Regardless - all is well that ends well. We have more than a handful
of real fixes in the last week, but not enough to make me go "Hmm,
things are really unstable". In fact, at least two thirds of the
patches are marked as being fixes for previous releases, so it's not
like 5.0 itself looks bad.

Knock wood.

Anyway, with this, the merge window for 5.1 is obviously open, and I'm
happy to see that I already have several early pull requests. Which
I'll start processing tomorrow.

And appended is - as usual - the shortlog just for the last week. The
overall changes for all of the 5.0 release are much bigger. But I'd
like to point out (yet again) that we don't do feature-based releases,
and that "5.0" doesn't mean anything more than that the 4.x numbers
started getting big enough that I ran out of fingers and toes.

Linus

Read more

Also: Linux 5.0 Kernel Released With Long-Awaited FreeSync Support, Many New/Improved Features

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

ReactOS 0.4.11 and Wine's Latest

  • ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
    ReactOS 0.4.11 is now available as the newest version of this open-source operating system re-implementing the Windows APIs with a focus on binary driver/application compatibility. With this being the first release since November's ReactOS 0.4.10, there are a fair amount of changes to find in this new build.  ReactOS 0.4.11 features a lot of kernel improvements for this roughly two decade old open-source OS effort. There is work on ensuring proper ACLs, AHCI SATA controller support for Skylake and newer, file I/O handling enhancements, and a lot of other low-level alterations. The Win32 subsystem is busy as usual with CD-ROM support for DOS programs, networking improvements, font improvements, and more.
  • Wine-Staging 4.3 Sees More Work Upstreamed While Adding In A Number Of New Patches
    Building off the exciting Wine 4.3 release that brought the FAudio implementation, the Wine-Staging crew has outed their newest development release. Wine-Staging 4.3 has upstreamed a number of their patches into Wine while introducing some new work too and then re-basing their existing nearly 800 patches. With the previous Wine-Staging release they cut below the 800 patch delta and with Wine-Staging 4.3 they are continuing that trend with a workload of only 790 patches. That's thanks to a number of their patches being upstreamed while adding in some new fixes, yielding a few less patches compared to the prior release.

Linux Foundation's Hyperledger, Habana Labs' New Linux Kernel Driver and Latest in Mesa

  • Fintech Firm MonetaGo Pivots to R3’s Corda After Spell Leveraging Hyperledger Fabric
    Software development company MonetaGo has switched over from Hyperledger Fabric to R3’s Corda as an enterprise blockchain platform, economics magazine Global Trade Review (GTR) reported on Feb. 26. MonetaGo, which previously had ties with both platforms, will now use Corda as it continues its expansion into Mexico and other international markets ahead of a current trial in India. The company offers blockchain-based fraud mitigation solutions for banks and previously operated as a cryptocurrency exchange before changing direction.
  • Habana Labs Posts Initial Thunk Library To Go With Their New Linux Kernel Driver
    Back in January the startup Habana Labs posted an open-source Linux kernel driver for their Goya AI processor. That AI accelerator focused on speeding up deep learning inference workloads better than CPUs and GPUs will now see this new driver mainlined with Linux 5.1 while a user-space thunk driver has now been published. The Habana Labs Thunk Library (HL-Thunk) is their basic open-source user-space library to interface with this kernel driver. At this stage it just stresses the minimal functionality of the exposed kernel driver IOCTLs and is able to run some basic user-space tests.
  • Mesa State Tracker Adds FP64/INT64 Lowering For NIR Drivers
    As a step towards getting the "soft" FP64 (and INT64) support working for Gallium3D OpenGL drivers, the Mesa state tracker has added FP64 / INT64 lowering support for the drivers utilizing NIR. It was back in January that soft FP64/INT64 lowering was finally merged to Mesa and hooked in for the "classic" Intel Mesa driver. So far no other drivers besides i965 have been utilizing this software-based double-precision floating-point support.

5 Reasons To Use Ubuntu MATE

5 reasons to use Ubuntu MATE. I have contributed both in ideas and in the past, financially to Ubuntu MATE. It’s a solid Linux distro that really shines in its stability and usability. Today I’m sharing my top five reasons why I think you should consider using Ubuntu MATE as your goto Linux distro. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6