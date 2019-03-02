Linux 5.0
Ok, so the last week of the 5.0 release wasn't entirely quiet, but
it's a lot smaller than rc8 was, and on the whole I'm happy that I
delayed a week and did an rc8.
It turns out that the actual patch that I talked about in the rc8
release wasn't the worrisome bug I had thought: yes, we had an
uninitialized variable, but the reason we hadn't immediately noticed
it due to a warning was that the way gcc works, the compiler had
basically initialized it for us to the right value. So the same thing
that caused not the lack of warning, also effectively meant that the
fix was a no-op in practice.
But hey, we had other bug fixes come in that actually did matter, and
the uninitialized variable _could_ have been a problem with another
compiler.
Regardless - all is well that ends well. We have more than a handful
of real fixes in the last week, but not enough to make me go "Hmm,
things are really unstable". In fact, at least two thirds of the
patches are marked as being fixes for previous releases, so it's not
like 5.0 itself looks bad.
Knock wood.
Anyway, with this, the merge window for 5.1 is obviously open, and I'm
happy to see that I already have several early pull requests. Which
I'll start processing tomorrow.
And appended is - as usual - the shortlog just for the last week. The
overall changes for all of the 5.0 release are much bigger. But I'd
like to point out (yet again) that we don't do feature-based releases,
and that "5.0" doesn't mean anything more than that the 4.x numbers
started getting big enough that I ran out of fingers and toes.
Linus
Also: Linux 5.0 Kernel Released With Long-Awaited FreeSync Support, Many New/Improved Features
