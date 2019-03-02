Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of March 2019 11:23:45 AM

Ok, so the last week of the 5.0 release wasn't entirely quiet, but

it's a lot smaller than rc8 was, and on the whole I'm happy that I

delayed a week and did an rc8.

It turns out that the actual patch that I talked about in the rc8

release wasn't the worrisome bug I had thought: yes, we had an

uninitialized variable, but the reason we hadn't immediately noticed

it due to a warning was that the way gcc works, the compiler had

basically initialized it for us to the right value. So the same thing

that caused not the lack of warning, also effectively meant that the

fix was a no-op in practice.

But hey, we had other bug fixes come in that actually did matter, and

the uninitialized variable _could_ have been a problem with another

compiler.

Regardless - all is well that ends well. We have more than a handful

of real fixes in the last week, but not enough to make me go "Hmm,

things are really unstable". In fact, at least two thirds of the

patches are marked as being fixes for previous releases, so it's not

like 5.0 itself looks bad.

Knock wood.

Anyway, with this, the merge window for 5.1 is obviously open, and I'm

happy to see that I already have several early pull requests. Which

I'll start processing tomorrow.

And appended is - as usual - the shortlog just for the last week. The

overall changes for all of the 5.0 release are much bigger. But I'd

like to point out (yet again) that we don't do feature-based releases,

and that "5.0" doesn't mean anything more than that the 4.x numbers

started getting big enough that I ran out of fingers and toes.

Linus

