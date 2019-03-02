Language Selection

ReactOS 0.4.11 and Wine's Latest

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of March 2019 11:32:33 AM
OS
  • ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements

    ReactOS 0.4.11 is now available as the newest version of this open-source operating system re-implementing the Windows APIs with a focus on binary driver/application compatibility. With this being the first release since November's ReactOS 0.4.10, there are a fair amount of changes to find in this new build. 

    ReactOS 0.4.11 features a lot of kernel improvements for this roughly two decade old open-source OS effort. There is work on ensuring proper ACLs, AHCI SATA controller support for Skylake and newer, file I/O handling enhancements, and a lot of other low-level alterations. The Win32 subsystem is busy as usual with CD-ROM support for DOS programs, networking improvements, font improvements, and more.

  • Wine-Staging 4.3 Sees More Work Upstreamed While Adding In A Number Of New Patches

    Building off the exciting Wine 4.3 release that brought the FAudio implementation, the Wine-Staging crew has outed their newest development release. Wine-Staging 4.3 has upstreamed a number of their patches into Wine while introducing some new work too and then re-basing their existing nearly 800 patches.

    With the previous Wine-Staging release they cut below the 800 patch delta and with Wine-Staging 4.3 they are continuing that trend with a workload of only 790 patches. That's thanks to a number of their patches being upstreamed while adding in some new fixes, yielding a few less patches compared to the prior release.

Linux Foundation's Hyperledger, Habana Labs' New Linux Kernel Driver and Latest in Mesa

  • Fintech Firm MonetaGo Pivots to R3’s Corda After Spell Leveraging Hyperledger Fabric
    Software development company MonetaGo has switched over from Hyperledger Fabric to R3’s Corda as an enterprise blockchain platform, economics magazine Global Trade Review (GTR) reported on Feb. 26. MonetaGo, which previously had ties with both platforms, will now use Corda as it continues its expansion into Mexico and other international markets ahead of a current trial in India. The company offers blockchain-based fraud mitigation solutions for banks and previously operated as a cryptocurrency exchange before changing direction.
  • Habana Labs Posts Initial Thunk Library To Go With Their New Linux Kernel Driver
    Back in January the startup Habana Labs posted an open-source Linux kernel driver for their Goya AI processor. That AI accelerator focused on speeding up deep learning inference workloads better than CPUs and GPUs will now see this new driver mainlined with Linux 5.1 while a user-space thunk driver has now been published. The Habana Labs Thunk Library (HL-Thunk) is their basic open-source user-space library to interface with this kernel driver. At this stage it just stresses the minimal functionality of the exposed kernel driver IOCTLs and is able to run some basic user-space tests.
  • Mesa State Tracker Adds FP64/INT64 Lowering For NIR Drivers
    As a step towards getting the "soft" FP64 (and INT64) support working for Gallium3D OpenGL drivers, the Mesa state tracker has added FP64 / INT64 lowering support for the drivers utilizing NIR. It was back in January that soft FP64/INT64 lowering was finally merged to Mesa and hooked in for the "classic" Intel Mesa driver. So far no other drivers besides i965 have been utilizing this software-based double-precision floating-point support.

5 Reasons To Use Ubuntu MATE

5 reasons to use Ubuntu MATE. I have contributed both in ideas and in the past, financially to Ubuntu MATE. It’s a solid Linux distro that really shines in its stability and usability. Today I’m sharing my top five reasons why I think you should consider using Ubuntu MATE as your goto Linux distro. Read more

