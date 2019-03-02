ReactOS 0.4.11 and Wine's Latest
ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
ReactOS 0.4.11 is now available as the newest version of this open-source operating system re-implementing the Windows APIs with a focus on binary driver/application compatibility. With this being the first release since November's ReactOS 0.4.10, there are a fair amount of changes to find in this new build.
ReactOS 0.4.11 features a lot of kernel improvements for this roughly two decade old open-source OS effort. There is work on ensuring proper ACLs, AHCI SATA controller support for Skylake and newer, file I/O handling enhancements, and a lot of other low-level alterations. The Win32 subsystem is busy as usual with CD-ROM support for DOS programs, networking improvements, font improvements, and more.
Wine-Staging 4.3 Sees More Work Upstreamed While Adding In A Number Of New Patches
Building off the exciting Wine 4.3 release that brought the FAudio implementation, the Wine-Staging crew has outed their newest development release. Wine-Staging 4.3 has upstreamed a number of their patches into Wine while introducing some new work too and then re-basing their existing nearly 800 patches.
With the previous Wine-Staging release they cut below the 800 patch delta and with Wine-Staging 4.3 they are continuing that trend with a workload of only 790 patches. That's thanks to a number of their patches being upstreamed while adding in some new fixes, yielding a few less patches compared to the prior release.
