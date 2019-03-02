Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Review: Condres OS 19.02 "MATE"

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 4th of March 2019 12:28:52 PM Filed under
Reviews

Condres OS 19.03 was published shortly after this review was finished and about two days before it was due to be published so I have not had a chance to fully test the new release. I did download the MATE edition of the new version. The MATE edition still uses the GNOME Shell desktop with desktop icons on the live media. Some icons work in the live environment, some do not. During the install process, the desktop keeps prompting the user for the administrator's password. Dismissing the four prompts without providing a password does not negatively affect the install process.

Once installed, the new version of Condres OS MATE appears to be virtually identical to the previous version, still featuring GNOME as the default desktop with MATE as an alternative. The one big change is every time the user logs in the interface is locked and we are prompted for the administrator's password in order to allow pacman to check for updates. Once the check is complete, two update icons appear in the system tray. When I first installed Condres OS 19.03, selecting one icon told me 8 new packages were available while the second said there were 20. The latter turned out to be correct.

There is a new update manager which lists available upgrades. None are selected by default and there is no "select all" button, leaving the user to select all new packages manually. The upgrade manager then then failed, indicating packages were in conflict with no method offered for resolving the situation. Beyond that, so far, I have found the new version to be much the same as the previous with some updated applications.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

ReactOS 0.4.11 and Wine's Latest

  • ReactOS 0.4.11 "Open-Source Windows" Available With Big Kernel Improvements
    ReactOS 0.4.11 is now available as the newest version of this open-source operating system re-implementing the Windows APIs with a focus on binary driver/application compatibility. With this being the first release since November's ReactOS 0.4.10, there are a fair amount of changes to find in this new build.  ReactOS 0.4.11 features a lot of kernel improvements for this roughly two decade old open-source OS effort. There is work on ensuring proper ACLs, AHCI SATA controller support for Skylake and newer, file I/O handling enhancements, and a lot of other low-level alterations. The Win32 subsystem is busy as usual with CD-ROM support for DOS programs, networking improvements, font improvements, and more.
  • Wine-Staging 4.3 Sees More Work Upstreamed While Adding In A Number Of New Patches
    Building off the exciting Wine 4.3 release that brought the FAudio implementation, the Wine-Staging crew has outed their newest development release. Wine-Staging 4.3 has upstreamed a number of their patches into Wine while introducing some new work too and then re-basing their existing nearly 800 patches. With the previous Wine-Staging release they cut below the 800 patch delta and with Wine-Staging 4.3 they are continuing that trend with a workload of only 790 patches. That's thanks to a number of their patches being upstreamed while adding in some new fixes, yielding a few less patches compared to the prior release.

Linux Foundation's Hyperledger, Habana Labs' New Linux Kernel Driver and Latest in Mesa

  • Fintech Firm MonetaGo Pivots to R3’s Corda After Spell Leveraging Hyperledger Fabric
    Software development company MonetaGo has switched over from Hyperledger Fabric to R3’s Corda as an enterprise blockchain platform, economics magazine Global Trade Review (GTR) reported on Feb. 26. MonetaGo, which previously had ties with both platforms, will now use Corda as it continues its expansion into Mexico and other international markets ahead of a current trial in India. The company offers blockchain-based fraud mitigation solutions for banks and previously operated as a cryptocurrency exchange before changing direction.
  • Habana Labs Posts Initial Thunk Library To Go With Their New Linux Kernel Driver
    Back in January the startup Habana Labs posted an open-source Linux kernel driver for their Goya AI processor. That AI accelerator focused on speeding up deep learning inference workloads better than CPUs and GPUs will now see this new driver mainlined with Linux 5.1 while a user-space thunk driver has now been published. The Habana Labs Thunk Library (HL-Thunk) is their basic open-source user-space library to interface with this kernel driver. At this stage it just stresses the minimal functionality of the exposed kernel driver IOCTLs and is able to run some basic user-space tests.
  • Mesa State Tracker Adds FP64/INT64 Lowering For NIR Drivers
    As a step towards getting the "soft" FP64 (and INT64) support working for Gallium3D OpenGL drivers, the Mesa state tracker has added FP64 / INT64 lowering support for the drivers utilizing NIR. It was back in January that soft FP64/INT64 lowering was finally merged to Mesa and hooked in for the "classic" Intel Mesa driver. So far no other drivers besides i965 have been utilizing this software-based double-precision floating-point support.

5 Reasons To Use Ubuntu MATE

5 reasons to use Ubuntu MATE. I have contributed both in ideas and in the past, financially to Ubuntu MATE. It’s a solid Linux distro that really shines in its stability and usability. Today I’m sharing my top five reasons why I think you should consider using Ubuntu MATE as your goto Linux distro. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6