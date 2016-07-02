Security: Iran, India and Pakistan White hat hackers to gather at Tehran cybersecurity conference A white hat hacker is a computer security specialist who use their skills to improve security by exposing vulnerabilities before malicious hackers, known as black hat hackers, can detect and exploit them. The event will be held by an Iranian independent research company which studies the web/binary analysis, exploit development, stegano/crypt analysis, forensics and SE. There is no roadmap for those who want to be active in different fields of cybersecurity in Iran, the company’s director Amir Rasouli said.

Indo-Pak tensions play out in cyberspace, websites hit After successive waves of attacks were thwarted, the government advised all departments to not violate “Standard Operating Procedures” and be on the alert. The exact nature and extent of India’s offensive operation, and the agencies behind this aren’t known.

Indian Hackers On The Offensive After Successive Hits On Govt Sites A recent report by Hindustan Times stated that hackers from Pakistan attacked over 90 websites of the Indian Government. The recent escalations in tensions between the neighbors led to a surge in attacks in cyberspace, targeting key infrastructures. The death of 40 CRPF personnel in a recent terror strike by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad led to India retaliating with airstrikes on terrorist launch pads in Balakot, Pakistan. The attack is said to have wiped out a few hundred terrorists including leader Masood Azhar’s brother in law, Yousuf Azhar.

Indian Govt. Justifies Spying On Computers Citing Security Reasons The Indian Government has yet again defended its decision to let government agencies conduct surveillance of computers under the IT act, 2000. Interception of messages by these agencies has been legalized under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. Reported by Gadgets 360, the center defended its decision stating various security concerns including an increase in radicalization, drug cartels, organized crime, and terrorism.

Government Defends Snooping, Citing Grave Threat to Security The Centre on Friday defended its decision to authorise 10 agencies to undertake surveillance by intercepting, monitoring or decrypting any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and interception of messages under the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885. Citing "grave threat to the country from terrorism, radicalisation, cross border terrorism, cyber crime, organised crime, drug cartels", the Centre in its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Friday said: Though Right to Privacy is a sacred Fundamental Right, the veil of privacy can be lifted for legitimate state interest, sovereignty or integrity of India, friendly relations with foreign states or public order. The list of the grounds justifying the surveillance by the state agencies also includes "preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence" involving the interest of the state necessitating investigation.

Servers and SUSE: K3s, SUSECON, and “Connecting Capabilities" Rancher Labs' K3s Shrinks Kubernetes for the Edge For running containers at the edge, Rancher Labs has created K3s, a Kubernetes distribution that weighs-in at 40MB and needs only 512MB RAM to run.

SUSECON 2019: My Kind of Open(Stack) It’s not too late to register for SUSECON – there are still spaces available, and there’s some great sessions on the agenda. My particular area of interest is OpenStack (you may have noticed that I have a slight bias towards this if you’ve read some of my other blogs), and there are some fantastic sessions for attendees of all levels.

The Open Source Approach to Accelerating Digital Transformation [iophk: "too much marketese"] According to “Connecting Capabilities: the Asian Digital Transformation Index”, a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit, digital transformation continues to be a high priority for business leaders, as efforts in that space can lead to improved innovation, streamlined processes, cost savings, and the creation of new offerings that can both create new markets and defend against competition from disruptors. As digital transformation processes become more and more important for businesses, open source platforms will increasingly become a strategic investment for business, especially in order to stay resilient in the face of exponential activity and data growth as organizations take steps to keep pulse of changing customer demands.