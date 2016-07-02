Servers and SUSE: K3s, SUSECON, and “Connecting Capabilities"
-
Rancher Labs' K3s Shrinks Kubernetes for the Edge
For running containers at the edge, Rancher Labs has created K3s, a Kubernetes distribution that weighs-in at 40MB and needs only 512MB RAM to run.
-
SUSECON 2019: My Kind of Open(Stack)
It’s not too late to register for SUSECON – there are still spaces available, and there’s some great sessions on the agenda.
My particular area of interest is OpenStack (you may have noticed that I have a slight bias towards this if you’ve read some of my other blogs), and there are some fantastic sessions for attendees of all levels.
-
The Open Source Approach to Accelerating Digital Transformation [iophk: "too much marketese"]
According to “Connecting Capabilities: the Asian Digital Transformation Index”, a report by The Economist Intelligence Unit, digital transformation continues to be a high priority for business leaders, as efforts in that space can lead to improved innovation, streamlined processes, cost savings, and the creation of new offerings that can both create new markets and defend against competition from disruptors.
As digital transformation processes become more and more important for businesses, open source platforms will increasingly become a strategic investment for business, especially in order to stay resilient in the face of exponential activity and data growth as organizations take steps to keep pulse of changing customer demands.
-
