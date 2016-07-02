Release of Python 2.7.16 and More Python Bits
Python 2.7.16 released
A bug fix release in the 2.7 series, 2.7.16, is not available for download.
PyBites: PyBites Twitter Digest - Issue 03, 2019
How to write a Python web framework. Part III.
In the part 2, we wrote a couple of unit tests. However, we stopped when we needed to send HTTP requests to our handlers because we didn't have a test client that could do that. Let's add one then.
By far the most popular way of sending HTTP requests in Python is the Requests library by Kenneth Reitz. However, for us to be able to use it in the unit tests, we should always have our app up and running (i.e. start gunicorn before running tests). The reason is that Requests only ships with a single Transport Adapter, the HTTPAdapter. That defeats the purpose of unit tests. Unit tests should be self sustained. Fortunately for us, Sean Brant wrote a WSGI Transport Adapter for Requests that we can use to create a test client. Let's write the code first and then discuss.
Tidy up the user interface of the Forex application
Hello and welcome back to this Forex application project. After all the hard work in the previous chapter we will go lightly in this chapter by tidying up the user interface of this Forex application. We will include an icon for this application on the application window plus edit the background color and the padding of the tkinter’s widget accordingly. Below is the edit version of this application.
Security: Iran, India and Pakistan
Servers and SUSE: K3s, SUSECON, and “Connecting Capabilities"
Android Leftovers
Learn Linux with the Raspberry Pi
In the third article in this series on getting started with Raspberry Pi, I shared info on installing Raspbian, the official version of Linux for Raspberry Pi. Now that you've installed Raspbian and booted up your new Pi, you're ready to start learning about Linux. It's impossible to tackle a topic as big as "how to use Linux" in a short article like this, so instead I'll give you some ideas about how you can use the Raspberry Pi to learn more about Linux in general.
