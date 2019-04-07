Shows and Events: Ubuntu Podcast, Open Infrastructure Summit, Red Hat Summit, LFNW, KubeCon and DataCamp
-
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S12E04 – Ant Attack
This week we’ve been trying a new distro for retro gaming. We discuss if we should be advocating for people to switch to desktop Linux, bring you some command line love and go over your feedback.
It’s Season 12 Episode 04 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
-
Open Infrastructure Summit 2019 Bits
Our News Bits is a roundup that typically covers news pieces that are just small in content, not in impact. This gives content room to breathe even if it comes in less than what we normally cover. This week the OpenStack Open Infrastructure Summit took place in Denver, Colorado. While we covered the major announcements from the OpenStack Foundationand Red Hat, there were several other smaller announcements. These announcements come from vendors such as Trilio, SoftIron, Canonical, and Rook.
-
Red Hat Summit 2019 Know Before You Go podcast
Red Hat Summit is just a few days away, and we know you won’t want to miss out on any of the activities, sessions, or events at the Summit. To help you prepare, we’ve put together a short podcast with some of the highlights you’ll want to know about.
-
Douglas Schilling Landgraf: Red Hat Summit 2019
See you all in Red Hat Summit! I will be speaking about oVirt 4.3 highlights at-Large Theater.
-
Video: LFNW 2019 - 50 Years of Unix
Jon "maddog" Hall talked about something he has personal experience in, 50 years of UNIX. Enjoy!
-
Join us for the 2019 KubeCon Diversity Lunch & Hack [Ed: Selling (for profit) the illusion these companies are “ethical”. See prospectus here. "Diversity Lunch" is a product.]]
Join us for the 2019 KubeCon Diversity Lunch & Hack: Building Tech Skills & An Inclusive Community - Sponsored by Google Cloud and VMware
Registration for the Diversity Lunch opens today, May 2nd, 2019. To register, go to the main KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU schedule, then log in to your Sched account, and confirm your attendance to the Diversity Lunch. Please sign up ASAP once the link is live, as spaces will fill quickly. We filled the event in just a few days last year, and anticipate doing so again this year.
-
Anaconda’s Response to DataCamp’s CEO and Board of Directors
DataCamp has been a business partner of our company for almost two years. So we were shocked and saddened by the recent allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior and retaliatory firings made against DataCamp’s CEO and Board Chairperson, Jonathan Cornelissen. After learning the news, our company contacted DataCamp’s leadership and expressed our concerns about DataCamp’s late and inadequate response to these allegations. Since we’ve engaged with DataCamp, DataCamp has taken additional steps that we believe are appropriate and, at this time, satisfy our company’s standards as to what should be done.
The events of October 2017 and the following months are murky to most of us, so we welcome the investigation and the removal of CEO and Board Chairperson, Jonathan Cornelissen, from both of those positions during that process. We will also monitor the investigation’s outcome to ensure that our company believes appropriate actions are taken by DataCamp’s senior leadership team and board of directors against those deemed to have behaved illegally or inappropriately.
-
Android Leftovers
Gaming via Linux: Looking To The Future – What’s The Outlook For Gamers?
For a long time, of the operating systems out there, Linux was a distinct “also-ran” when it came to gaming. However, this all changed with the explosion of mobile gaming. It’s fair to say that over the years since its introduction in the early 1990s, Linux has gradually moved away from the domain of the IT-savvy developer and broken into the mainstream thanks to distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint – with around 1.3 billion Android devices using a Linux operating system.
Wear OS getting a new update with “Tiles” feature
Google is adding a new piece of feature to the Wear OS, once again bringing back an ounce of hope on the dying platform. The new feature makes navigation through the most-used functions of the watch much easier. Google is calling this bite-sized feature Tiles. Tiles is pretty much the same swipe feature that Google introduced for the Google Fit, Google Assistant, notifications, and quick settings last year. Earlier, swiping down from the watch face would bring up quick settings, swiping up would bring the notifications, swiping right showed the feed from the Google Assistant and swiping left showed data from Google Fit. Now with the new addition, you can keep swiping left to access more information, like the weather forecast, news headlines, calendar events, heart rate, and more.
Snek on the Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3
The Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3 is larger in almost all ways than the ATmega328P based Arduino boards. Based on the ATMega 2560 SoC, the Mega has 256K of flash, 8K of RAM and 4K of EEPROM. The processor and peripherals are compatible with the ATMega 328P making supporting this in Snek pretty easy.
