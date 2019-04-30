At Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver, it became clear that, as 5G rolls out, it's going to be running on Kubernetes. Telecoms have been fiddling with Kubernetes, the leading container-orchestration system, for some time now. AT&T recently stopped tinkering with Kubernetes and invested eight figures in a multi-year deal with Mirantis to use Kubernetes and OpenStack as the foundation for its 5G rollout.

That's serious bucks -- even for AT&T. So, why do it?

At the time, Ryan Van Wyk, AT&T associate VP of network cloud software engineering, said: "There really isn't much of an alternative. Your alternative is VMware. We've done the assessments, and VMware doesn't check boxes we need."

What are these boxes? According to Mirantis' co-founder Boris Renski, for AT&T, it is Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) -- such as vEPC (Virtualized Evolved Packet Core), RAN (Radio Access Network) backhaul, traffic shaping services, customer usage tracking, smart voicemail, video streaming, and consumer facing services. In short, everything and the kitchen sink.

Behind the jargon, Renski says AT&T is changing its game from using big boxes from incumbent hardware providers into building its own infrastructure based on open-source software and standards.