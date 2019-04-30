Server: Azure Down, SUSE Wants Subs, 5G depends on Kubernetes and Intel Still Tries to Keep Clear Linux Afloat
Microsoft Azure services go missing once again
Microsoft's Azure cloud services have been hit by a major outage on Friday morning AEDT, with DNS resolution issues apparently responsible for the services being unavailable.
The outage comes ahead of the company's Build conference for developers which is scheduled for next week and at which it normally announces new features in its products.
Microsoft used its Azure Support Twitter account to send this message a short time ago: "Engineers have identified the underlying root cause as DNS resolution issues affecting network connectivity with impact to Compute, Storage, AAD, and Database services.
Enterprise Open Source Backed By SUSE Support
Open source is not only the way of the future, it is ingrained in enterprises today. And its usage is only growing. In fact, you might say it’s the fuel that feeds innovation. Is the support of the open source community enough for you to be confident? The answer is “maybe.” But first let’s look at the growth of open source.
5G depends on Kubernetes in the cloud
At Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver, it became clear that, as 5G rolls out, it's going to be running on Kubernetes. Telecoms have been fiddling with Kubernetes, the leading container-orchestration system, for some time now. AT&T recently stopped tinkering with Kubernetes and invested eight figures in a multi-year deal with Mirantis to use Kubernetes and OpenStack as the foundation for its 5G rollout.
That's serious bucks -- even for AT&T. So, why do it?
At the time, Ryan Van Wyk, AT&T associate VP of network cloud software engineering, said: "There really isn't much of an alternative. Your alternative is VMware. We've done the assessments, and VMware doesn't check boxes we need."
What are these boxes? According to Mirantis' co-founder Boris Renski, for AT&T, it is Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) -- such as vEPC (Virtualized Evolved Packet Core), RAN (Radio Access Network) backhaul, traffic shaping services, customer usage tracking, smart voicemail, video streaming, and consumer facing services. In short, everything and the kitchen sink.
Behind the jargon, Renski says AT&T is changing its game from using big boxes from incumbent hardware providers into building its own infrastructure based on open-source software and standards.
Clear Linux Achieved Even More Performance Improvements During April
While Clear Linux has been outperforming other Linux distributions the past several years, it's a never ending job for them of continuing to lead the way in squeezing more performance out of x86_64 hardware on Linux. During the month of April, some more performance improvements were achieved though also a few regressions appeared to have slipped into their builds.
Looking at several of the Clear Linux systems benchmarking the OS daily in our benchmark lab for keeping track of their performance optimizations, April was another exciting month in the Clear space. April didn't bring as many exciting updates as March when they quickly rolled out the Linux 5.0 kernel and GNOME Shell 3.32.0. But April did see continued Linux 5.0 point releases and kernel tweaking, GNOME 3.32.1, and one big upgrade was switching already from GCC 8.3.1 to GCC 9.0.1. Similar to Fedora 30, Clear Linux has already switched to GCC9 using a near-final snapshot of what should be christened as GCC 9.1.0 as soon as Friday.
Android Leftovers
Gaming via Linux: Looking To The Future – What’s The Outlook For Gamers?
For a long time, of the operating systems out there, Linux was a distinct “also-ran” when it came to gaming. However, this all changed with the explosion of mobile gaming. It’s fair to say that over the years since its introduction in the early 1990s, Linux has gradually moved away from the domain of the IT-savvy developer and broken into the mainstream thanks to distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint – with around 1.3 billion Android devices using a Linux operating system.
Wear OS getting a new update with “Tiles” feature
Google is adding a new piece of feature to the Wear OS, once again bringing back an ounce of hope on the dying platform. The new feature makes navigation through the most-used functions of the watch much easier. Google is calling this bite-sized feature Tiles. Tiles is pretty much the same swipe feature that Google introduced for the Google Fit, Google Assistant, notifications, and quick settings last year. Earlier, swiping down from the watch face would bring up quick settings, swiping up would bring the notifications, swiping right showed the feed from the Google Assistant and swiping left showed data from Google Fit. Now with the new addition, you can keep swiping left to access more information, like the weather forecast, news headlines, calendar events, heart rate, and more.
Snek on the Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3
The Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3 is larger in almost all ways than the ATmega328P based Arduino boards. Based on the ATMega 2560 SoC, the Mega has 256K of flash, 8K of RAM and 4K of EEPROM. The processor and peripherals are compatible with the ATMega 328P making supporting this in Snek pretty easy.
