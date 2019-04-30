GNU/Linux on Raspberry Pi and ARM Clusters
-
Raspberry Pi Streams Music Using Only the Default Linux Tools
Getting a home music streaming system off the ground is typically a straightforward task. Using Apple devices with Airplay makes this task trivial, but if you’re a computing purist like [Connor] who runs a Linux machine and wants to keep it light on extra packages, the task gets complicated quickly. His goal is to bring audio streaming to all Linux platforms without the need to install a lot of extra software. This approach is friendly to light-footprint devices like the Raspberry Pi that he used in his proof of concept.
[Connor] created a set of scripts which allow streaming from any UNIX (or UNIX-like) machines, using only dependencies that a typical OS install would already have. His Raspberry Pi is the base station and streams to his laptop, but he notes that this will work between virtually any UNIX or Linux machine. The only limitation is what FFmpeg can or can’t play.
-
Meet the full stack Ruby dev who's running for Federal Parliament
Against the odds, Ruby developer and start-up founder, Jake Schoermer, keeps his federal election campaign hopes on the rails.
Jake Schoermer scythes through the electoral material swamping his desk that is dominated by a three-screen array filled with code, pulsing Cooler Master gamer’s keyboard and trackball.
Hanging above the coder’s den is a huge map of the sprawling 370 sq km Federal House of Representatives electorate of Ryan in Brisbane’s west he’s contesting for the first time, reminding him of the impossibility of door-knocking every constituent in the affluent seat.
[...]
In a corner, near a trio of resurrected Dell Ubuntu Linux laptops, lies Schoermer’s current gadget project — a Raspberry Pi awaiting a case he’s 3D printing for it.
-
ARM Clusters + Selfhosting: A Perfect Match
With a modular ARM cluster (like what we'll be building in this article), you would have a zero to low-noise, low energy consumption, low power, fully modular cluster that is up to most tasks that the x64 server could do. If I need more computing power or storage space, I can just plug in more hardware and everything will be automatically rebalanced as necessary.
For me, the benefits for ARM outweigh both the benefits of x64 and the cons of ARM, making it the obvious choice. Here are a few things you may want to consider when choosing one...
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 639 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Gaming via Linux: Looking To The Future – What’s The Outlook For Gamers?
For a long time, of the operating systems out there, Linux was a distinct “also-ran” when it came to gaming. However, this all changed with the explosion of mobile gaming. It’s fair to say that over the years since its introduction in the early 1990s, Linux has gradually moved away from the domain of the IT-savvy developer and broken into the mainstream thanks to distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint – with around 1.3 billion Android devices using a Linux operating system.
Wear OS getting a new update with “Tiles” feature
Google is adding a new piece of feature to the Wear OS, once again bringing back an ounce of hope on the dying platform. The new feature makes navigation through the most-used functions of the watch much easier. Google is calling this bite-sized feature Tiles. Tiles is pretty much the same swipe feature that Google introduced for the Google Fit, Google Assistant, notifications, and quick settings last year. Earlier, swiping down from the watch face would bring up quick settings, swiping up would bring the notifications, swiping right showed the feed from the Google Assistant and swiping left showed data from Google Fit. Now with the new addition, you can keep swiping left to access more information, like the weather forecast, news headlines, calendar events, heart rate, and more.
Snek on the Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3
The Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3 is larger in almost all ways than the ATmega328P based Arduino boards. Based on the ATMega 2560 SoC, the Mega has 256K of flash, 8K of RAM and 4K of EEPROM. The processor and peripherals are compatible with the ATMega 328P making supporting this in Snek pretty easy.
Recent comments
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
3 hours 20 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago