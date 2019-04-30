Android Leftovers
-
Sprint rolling out Android 9.0 Pie for the Galaxy Tab S4
-
Cirrus Logic's Android Success Not Enough to Halt Revenue Decline
-
Developers get Fuchsia running in the Android Studio Emulator
-
Android & Samsung Smartwatches Still Being Dominated By The Apple Watch
-
Datalogic Shield™ Your Android™ Security, Android Security Patches & Updates For Your Datalogic Mobile Computers
-
Yelp open-sources Bento Android framework for modular UI development
-
Expect new Pixel phones, Android Q, and more at Google I/O next week
-
How to set up Google Assistant on your iPhone or Android phone
-
You Can Stream Local Broadcast Television On Android TV With Locast
-
Libre Music is a FOSS music player for Android that supports CUE sheets
-
Phone Comparisons: Huawei P30 Pro vs OnePlus 6T
-
Nokia 1 Plus with Android Go now on sale in Malaysia for RM329
-
Gaming via Linux: Looking To The Future – What’s The Outlook For Gamers?
For a long time, of the operating systems out there, Linux was a distinct “also-ran” when it came to gaming. However, this all changed with the explosion of mobile gaming. It’s fair to say that over the years since its introduction in the early 1990s, Linux has gradually moved away from the domain of the IT-savvy developer and broken into the mainstream thanks to distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint – with around 1.3 billion Android devices using a Linux operating system.
Wear OS getting a new update with “Tiles” feature
Google is adding a new piece of feature to the Wear OS, once again bringing back an ounce of hope on the dying platform. The new feature makes navigation through the most-used functions of the watch much easier. Google is calling this bite-sized feature Tiles. Tiles is pretty much the same swipe feature that Google introduced for the Google Fit, Google Assistant, notifications, and quick settings last year. Earlier, swiping down from the watch face would bring up quick settings, swiping up would bring the notifications, swiping right showed the feed from the Google Assistant and swiping left showed data from Google Fit. Now with the new addition, you can keep swiping left to access more information, like the weather forecast, news headlines, calendar events, heart rate, and more.
Snek on the Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3
The Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3 is larger in almost all ways than the ATmega328P based Arduino boards. Based on the ATMega 2560 SoC, the Mega has 256K of flash, 8K of RAM and 4K of EEPROM. The processor and peripherals are compatible with the ATMega 328P making supporting this in Snek pretty easy.
