Servers: Docker, IBM, Red Hat, Cockpit and FuguIta 6.5
-
Docker Foundation Created to Support Diversity in Tech[Ed: Docker is becoming proprietary software and it needs to quit serving the agenda from Microsoft; so it could certainly use anything to distract from that.]
Diversity in tech was front and center at DockerCon's second day, as CEO Steve Singh announced the Docker Foundation to promote workplace diversity.
-
IBM continues the hybrid cloud conversation at Red Hat Summit 2019
As everyone prepares for this year’s Red Hat Summit in Boston, let’s briefly go over what you can expect to learn from strategic partner and platinum sponsor, IBM.
IBM has been a long-time champion of open source. In the late 1990s, the IBM software team began its move to adopt the Linux operating system, recognizing its potential to offer an entirely new way of creating mission-critical enterprise software. Sharing this vision and drive to progress open source technology, Red Hat and IBM then began a working relationship that has evolved over the course of two decades to yield its current solution architecture around advances in cloud and infrastructure.
-
Announcing odo: Developer-focused CLI for Red Hat OpenShift
Following the first announcement of odo earlier in the year, we are pleased to announce the beta release of odo, an official project hosted on the OpenShift GitHub repository. After months of hard work, the beta release indicates that the API is stable and that functionality going forward will not change.
OpenShift Do (odo, for short) is a fast and straightforward CLI for developers who write, build, and iterate constantly on their source code. Instead of using more-refined tools such as oc, odo focuses on the iterative inner-loop cycle of coding (iterating on code changes prior to committing to Git) rather than the management of each application deployed to OpenShift. This article provides an overview of odo’s functionality.
-
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 193
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 193.
-
FuguIta 6.5
The release notes of OpenBSD 6.5 says "Xorg(1), the X window server, is no longer installed setuid. xenodm(1) should be used to start X.".
-
Android Leftovers
Gaming via Linux: Looking To The Future – What’s The Outlook For Gamers?
For a long time, of the operating systems out there, Linux was a distinct “also-ran” when it came to gaming. However, this all changed with the explosion of mobile gaming. It’s fair to say that over the years since its introduction in the early 1990s, Linux has gradually moved away from the domain of the IT-savvy developer and broken into the mainstream thanks to distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint – with around 1.3 billion Android devices using a Linux operating system.
Wear OS getting a new update with “Tiles” feature
Google is adding a new piece of feature to the Wear OS, once again bringing back an ounce of hope on the dying platform. The new feature makes navigation through the most-used functions of the watch much easier. Google is calling this bite-sized feature Tiles. Tiles is pretty much the same swipe feature that Google introduced for the Google Fit, Google Assistant, notifications, and quick settings last year. Earlier, swiping down from the watch face would bring up quick settings, swiping up would bring the notifications, swiping right showed the feed from the Google Assistant and swiping left showed data from Google Fit. Now with the new addition, you can keep swiping left to access more information, like the weather forecast, news headlines, calendar events, heart rate, and more.
Snek on the Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3
The Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3 is larger in almost all ways than the ATmega328P based Arduino boards. Based on the ATMega 2560 SoC, the Mega has 256K of flash, 8K of RAM and 4K of EEPROM. The processor and peripherals are compatible with the ATMega 328P making supporting this in Snek pretty easy.
