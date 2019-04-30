Games Leftovers
Black Mesa looks pretty incredible in the latest teasers, new roadmap shown
Black Mesa, the fan-made Early Access recreation of the original Half-Life is still progressing towards finishing the final content and it's looking damn good.
In the latest update posted on Steam the team showed off some short clips of what to expect and honestly, it's looking gorgeous.
After a recent big update, Rise to Ruins breaks its own single-day sales record
Seems the indie gaming scene in some circles on Steam is alive and well, as Rise to Ruins has broken its own single day sales record and it had a huge update recently.
I've seen a lot of developers recently talk about how they're struggling on Steam, getting little to no sales and not getting noticed. Many have claimed there's problems with Valve's algorithms, for some it seems it's very much the opposite! Rise to Ruins developer, Raymond Doerr, posted on Twitter about the previous single-day record being 4,703 copies sold which had been smashed to 4,843. Later, Doerr sent another Twitter post to say it had hit 6,250 copies!
Fearmonium looks like a very intriguing action-platformer that will release for Linux
Fearmonium from developer Redblack Spade looks like an action-platformer that could be on the different side, with slightly freaky yet intriguing visuals.
They're saying it's a "psychedelic action-platformer" that will be mixing in elements of humour so it's not an overly serious game and I do appreciate good humour.
Story driven, psychological horror game IMMURE will be coming to Linux this month
Releasing in an episodic format after failing to get funding on Kickstarter, the story driven psychological horror game IMMURE will be available on Linux.
Forager has been a bit of a hit, selling 150K copies on PC and they've released an exciting roadmap
Forager, the game that has you grind your way through buying lots of tiny islands that's insanely addictive seems to have done really well. Seems like Humble Bundle once again picked a good game to help publish!
Firstly, they've announced that it has now officially passed 150K (one hundred and fifty thousand) copies sold across all PC platforms (Linux and Windows). An impressive number, one that seems to have blown away the developer a little. I'm not surprised though, sweet graphics combined with gameplay that just keeps you going on and on.
Despite the high price, the initial batch of Valve Index headsets have sold out on pre-orders
I have to admit, I am a little surprised. The Valve Index limited pre-orders that went live on May 1st have already completely sold out.
Looking at the store page in the UK for the full kit, it's now only showing that you can reserve it with a new expected shipping date of August 31st. However, the Controllers and Base Stations are still showing up as in stock. Oddly the full bundle has a different expected shipping date to the Headset/Controller bundle and Headset by itself with those now expected by July 31st.
Planet Nomads has left Early Access and feels like a big missed opportunity
Planet Nomads had my interest for a long time, as I sat hoping it would blossom into something special. Sadly, it released today and it has not. Disclosure: Key provided by the developer.
For starters, they went back on doing multiplayer so now it's a (rather lonely) single-player only experience. I could handle that, if they truly made Planet Nomads interesting enough with the story but it's just not. On top of that, they originally promised space-flight to go to other planets, that also didn't make it into the game. Basically, the game never actually got any of the really interesting ideas that were used to fund it in the first place on Kickstarter.
Android Leftovers
Gaming via Linux: Looking To The Future – What’s The Outlook For Gamers?
For a long time, of the operating systems out there, Linux was a distinct “also-ran” when it came to gaming. However, this all changed with the explosion of mobile gaming. It’s fair to say that over the years since its introduction in the early 1990s, Linux has gradually moved away from the domain of the IT-savvy developer and broken into the mainstream thanks to distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint – with around 1.3 billion Android devices using a Linux operating system.
Wear OS getting a new update with “Tiles” feature
Google is adding a new piece of feature to the Wear OS, once again bringing back an ounce of hope on the dying platform. The new feature makes navigation through the most-used functions of the watch much easier. Google is calling this bite-sized feature Tiles. Tiles is pretty much the same swipe feature that Google introduced for the Google Fit, Google Assistant, notifications, and quick settings last year. Earlier, swiping down from the watch face would bring up quick settings, swiping up would bring the notifications, swiping right showed the feed from the Google Assistant and swiping left showed data from Google Fit. Now with the new addition, you can keep swiping left to access more information, like the weather forecast, news headlines, calendar events, heart rate, and more.
Snek on the Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3
The Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3 is larger in almost all ways than the ATmega328P based Arduino boards. Based on the ATMega 2560 SoC, the Mega has 256K of flash, 8K of RAM and 4K of EEPROM. The processor and peripherals are compatible with the ATMega 328P making supporting this in Snek pretty easy.
