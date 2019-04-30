Seems the indie gaming scene in some circles on Steam is alive and well, as Rise to Ruins has broken its own single day sales record and it had a huge update recently.

I've seen a lot of developers recently talk about how they're struggling on Steam, getting little to no sales and not getting noticed. Many have claimed there's problems with Valve's algorithms, for some it seems it's very much the opposite! Rise to Ruins developer, Raymond Doerr, posted on Twitter about the previous single-day record being 4,703 copies sold which had been smashed to 4,843. Later, Doerr sent another Twitter post to say it had hit 6,250 copies!