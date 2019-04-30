GCC 9.1 Released
GCC 9 Release Series
The GNU project and the GCC developers are pleased to announce the release of GCC 9.1.
This release is a major release, containing new features (as well as many other improvements) relative to GCC 8.x.
We are proud to announce the next, major release of the
GNU Compiler Collection.
GCC 9.1 is a major release containing substantial new
functionality not available in GCC 9.x or previous GCC releases.
In this release C++17 support is no longer marked experimental. The
C++ front-end implements the full C++17 language (already previous GCC
major version implemented that) and the C++ standard library support is
almost complete. The C++ front-end and library also have numerous further
C++2a draft features [1]. GCC has a new front-end for the D language.
GCC 9.1 has newly partial OpenMP 5.0 support and almost
complete OpenACC 2.5 support.
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X
GNU Compiler Collection 9.1 was released today with a D language front-end joining the family while on the back-end is now the long-awaited Radeon GCN GPU target (although not too useful in its current form), Intel Cascadelake support, initial AMD Zen 2, C-SKY CPU support, OpenRISC CPU support, and many other features throughout this massive open-source compiler.
GCC 9.1 was released this morning as the first stable release in the GCC 9 series. GCC 9 is easily one of the most exciting GCC compiler updates in years and comes with many new features and improvements. After closely following its development the past year, it's great to see GCC 9.1 now out there. GCC 9 is already found in the likes of Fedora 30, Clear Linux, and other Linux distributions should begin making use of this big compiler update in their next release cycles (or hopefully soon for the rolling-release platforms).
