We are proud to announce the next, major release of the

GNU Compiler Collection.

If you want to boost your software with a fresh new compiler,

with new language features, various new optimizations,

improvements to old optimizations, GCC 9.1 is here for you!

GCC 9.1 is a major release containing substantial new

functionality not available in GCC 9.x or previous GCC releases.

In this release C++17 support is no longer marked experimental. The

C++ front-end implements the full C++17 language (already previous GCC

major version implemented that) and the C++ standard library support is

almost complete. The C++ front-end and library also have numerous further

C++2a draft features [1]. GCC has a new front-end for the D language.

GCC 9.1 has newly partial OpenMP 5.0 support and almost

complete OpenACC 2.5 support.