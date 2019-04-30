While we haven't yet spotted any of the other AMD Radeon "Navi" next-generation GPU support in the other software components making up AMD's open-source Linux graphics driver stack, there continues to be a lot of work happening on the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end within the mainline LLVM code-base. In fact, there's been over eleven thousand lines of new code so far pertaining to Navi/GFX10.

As I wrote last week, AMD has begun landing Navi/GFX1010 support code into LLVM with this compiler code being the crucial piece needed for OpenGL shader compilation as well as Vulkan and connected into other areas of the stack. They haven't yet begun posting the patches for the AMDGPU kernel driver or Mesa software components nor the likes of their AMDVLK Vulkan driver, but the LLVM support is obviously a crucial first step.