Graphics: AMD Radeon and RadeonSI Gallium3D
More AMD Radeon "Navi" Code Continues Landing In LLVM For Its Compiler Backend
While we haven't yet spotted any of the other AMD Radeon "Navi" next-generation GPU support in the other software components making up AMD's open-source Linux graphics driver stack, there continues to be a lot of work happening on the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end within the mainline LLVM code-base. In fact, there's been over eleven thousand lines of new code so far pertaining to Navi/GFX10.
As I wrote last week, AMD has begun landing Navi/GFX1010 support code into LLVM with this compiler code being the crucial piece needed for OpenGL shader compilation as well as Vulkan and connected into other areas of the stack. They haven't yet begun posting the patches for the AMDGPU kernel driver or Mesa software components nor the likes of their AMDVLK Vulkan driver, but the LLVM support is obviously a crucial first step.
AMD Mesa Stack Getting Runtime Linker For Better LLVM Integration
Longtime Mesa developer Nicolai Hähnle of AMD has sent out a big patch series today introducing a real runtime linker for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver and hopefully to be used by the RADV Vulkan driver as well.
This runtime linker changes the way shaders are loaded and sent off to LLVM to the AMDGPU back-end. Rather than a bunch of hard-coding, there's an actual linker in place.
Android Leftovers
Gaming via Linux: Looking To The Future – What’s The Outlook For Gamers?
For a long time, of the operating systems out there, Linux was a distinct “also-ran” when it came to gaming. However, this all changed with the explosion of mobile gaming. It’s fair to say that over the years since its introduction in the early 1990s, Linux has gradually moved away from the domain of the IT-savvy developer and broken into the mainstream thanks to distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint – with around 1.3 billion Android devices using a Linux operating system.
Wear OS getting a new update with “Tiles” feature
Google is adding a new piece of feature to the Wear OS, once again bringing back an ounce of hope on the dying platform. The new feature makes navigation through the most-used functions of the watch much easier. Google is calling this bite-sized feature Tiles. Tiles is pretty much the same swipe feature that Google introduced for the Google Fit, Google Assistant, notifications, and quick settings last year. Earlier, swiping down from the watch face would bring up quick settings, swiping up would bring the notifications, swiping right showed the feed from the Google Assistant and swiping left showed data from Google Fit. Now with the new addition, you can keep swiping left to access more information, like the weather forecast, news headlines, calendar events, heart rate, and more.
Snek on the Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3
The Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3 is larger in almost all ways than the ATmega328P based Arduino boards. Based on the ATMega 2560 SoC, the Mega has 256K of flash, 8K of RAM and 4K of EEPROM. The processor and peripherals are compatible with the ATMega 328P making supporting this in Snek pretty easy.
