today's leftovers
-
Open Websites In A Floating, Borderless Window With Pennywise
Pennywise is a cross-platform application to open websites or local media in a floating window that stays on top of other windows, somewhat similar to the Picture-in-Picture feature available in some web browsers like Google Chrome, Vivaldi or Firefox Nightly, but with extra features.
The application, which uses Electron, allows you to load a website, be it a video or text tutorial, a music video on YouTube, watching your favorite streamer on Twitch, and so on, in an always on top window on which you can keep an eye on while doing other stuff, for easy multitasking.
Pennywise can be made borderless, and it can be set to Detached mode, which lets any interactions fall through to the window below it. The application has an option that allows changing its opacity too, but it only works on macOS and Windows; while not supported by Pennywise directly, this is also possible on Linux using the features available on some desktop environments (explained below).
-
Freespire 4.8 Released
Today is another great day for the freespire development team, as we announce the release of Freespire 4.8. It is our FOSS solution, with no binary-only drivers, multimedia codecs and strictly libre applications, nothing proprietary included. Freespire is released bi-annually and showcases the best of the FOSS and KDE communities. Freespire is the best, most usable FOSS only based distribution in the world today. While Freespire 4.8 is an incremental release, it has a ton of new features and enhancements that we normally reserve for a major release Freespire has some great features and functionality that places it at the top of its class.
-
Intel's SVT-AV1 Video Encoder Saw Yet Another Performance Boost In April
Intel's Clear Linux operating system wasn't their only open-source project seeing various performance improvements over the course of April but it turns out their Scalable Video Technology AV1 (SVT-AV1) video encoder also saw a nice performance improvement at the end of April.
When looking at my daily benchmark data, it was interesting to see the SVT-AV1 performance quietly improved last week and has remained that way. I have a handful of systems running benchmarks of the SVT video encoders on a daily basis with the same encode options and sample content. Intel's performance optimizations have been fascinating to watch and indeed since 28 April the performance is even better for their AV1 encoder. (Their HEVC/H.265 and VP9 encoder performance is flat for April.)
-
How to research smarter, not harder with 10 tools on Firefox.
Whether you’re in school or working on a project, knowing how to research is an essential skill. However, understanding how to do something and doing it smarter are two different things. This is one of the reasons why productivity books are a multi-million dollar industry.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 581 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Gaming via Linux: Looking To The Future – What’s The Outlook For Gamers?
For a long time, of the operating systems out there, Linux was a distinct “also-ran” when it came to gaming. However, this all changed with the explosion of mobile gaming. It’s fair to say that over the years since its introduction in the early 1990s, Linux has gradually moved away from the domain of the IT-savvy developer and broken into the mainstream thanks to distributions like Ubuntu and Linux Mint – with around 1.3 billion Android devices using a Linux operating system.
Wear OS getting a new update with “Tiles” feature
Google is adding a new piece of feature to the Wear OS, once again bringing back an ounce of hope on the dying platform. The new feature makes navigation through the most-used functions of the watch much easier. Google is calling this bite-sized feature Tiles. Tiles is pretty much the same swipe feature that Google introduced for the Google Fit, Google Assistant, notifications, and quick settings last year. Earlier, swiping down from the watch face would bring up quick settings, swiping up would bring the notifications, swiping right showed the feed from the Google Assistant and swiping left showed data from Google Fit. Now with the new addition, you can keep swiping left to access more information, like the weather forecast, news headlines, calendar events, heart rate, and more.
Snek on the Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3
The Arduino Mega 2560 Rev3 is larger in almost all ways than the ATmega328P based Arduino boards. Based on the ATMega 2560 SoC, the Mega has 256K of flash, 8K of RAM and 4K of EEPROM. The processor and peripherals are compatible with the ATMega 328P making supporting this in Snek pretty easy.
Recent comments
1 hour 49 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
2 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
3 hours 20 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago