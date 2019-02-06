Canonical this week moved to simplify its service offerings in an attempt to lower cost and attract more customers looking to jump into the open source game. The move also comes ahead of a planned initial public offering that could handsomely compensate the company’s staff. The move is under its Ubuntu Advantage (UA) for Infrastructure program that consolidates enterprise security, compliance, and support for up to 10 years. It consolidates that support for Linux, Kubernetes, Docker, OpenStack, KVM, Ceph, and Swift. [...] Shuttleworth in a separate interview at the OIS event also said that Canonical remains on track for a long-gestating IPO. Those plans were initially hinted at in mid-2017. Shuttleworth stated two reasons behind the IPO move: the first was to tap into the public markets to help fund a company that is basically serving as a public utility so it’s appropriate for Canonical to look for public funds; and also “it’s the right way to reward the management team.” “Since we made that decision just over two years ago, the business has grown substantially,” Shuttleworth said. “We have gained a bunch of efficiencies and solidified our self-sufficiency. I am very satisfied with what our team has done.” Shuttleworth has been the primary source of outside funding to Canonical since he founded the company in 2004. Shuttleworth did add that he is focused on maintaining the company’s core values even “if you are being measured on specific metrics. You could [lose that focus], but we won’t.”

GNOME 3.32 is awesome, but still needs improvements in key areas Several paper cuts in GNOME lead to an ultimately unpleasant experience for end users, new and experienced alike. On their own, these issues may seem minor, but together they can lead to confusion and even annoyance. The sheer number of extensions that exist to cater to non-advanced use cases and their popularity are a clear sign of shortcomings in vanilla GNOME. I felt it was prudent to point out areas of improvement especially considering that most popular Linux distributions ship with GNOME as their default experience (with or without changes). Ubuntu, Fedora et al., are first Linux Desktop experiences to many millions and it should be the best it can be. You may disagree with many of the issues pointed out above, or may have different solutions. But the common thing is we all want GNOME to be better. I urge you to initiate discussions on the GNOME Community and file bug reports. The stage is yours.