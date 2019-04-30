Programming: Debian and Ubuntu, Python and More
Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in April 2019
This was again a quiet month and I only accepted 70 packages and rejected 11 uploads. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 102. As with every release, people still upload new versions of packages to unstable during the full freeze. I always wonder why they do this?
Be Helpful And Take the Dell Ubuntu Developer Survey
ell make an ace range of aspirational, if largely unaffordable, developer laptops running Ubuntu Linux.
You’ve probably read about them, lusted after them, and hey: maybe even bought one.
But could the Dell “Sputnik” range (as it is still informally known) be better? Are there features or options models in the classy Dell XPS 13 line miss?
Well, that’s what a new survey aims to find out.
Dell is partnering with Canonical to scout feedback from the developer community on how they work, the platforms and software they use, and what they think the weak link is in Dell’s current line of Linux-based developer laptops.
Full Earth Disc Images From GOES-17 Harvested By SDR
The fact that GOES-17 is a geostationary satellite means that it is a bit more involved. While polar satellites that orbit at an altitude of 800km or so can be received with a random piece of wire, the 35,800 km altitude of geostationary satellites means that you need a better antenna. That doesn’t have to be that expensive, though: [Eric] used a $100 parabolic antenna and a $100 Airspy Mini SDR receiver connected to an Ubuntu laptop running some open source software to receive and decode the 1.7GHz signal of the satellite.
Add methods retroactively in Python with singledispatch
Python is one of the most popular programming languages in use today—and for good reasons: it's open source, it has a wide range of uses (such as web programming, business applications, games, scientific programming, and much more), and it has a vibrant and dedicated community supporting it. This community is the reason we have such a large, diverse range of software packages available in the Python Package Index (PyPI) to extend and improve Python and solve the inevitable glitches that crop up.
The Singleton Design Pattern (In python)
The Singleton design pattern is a software design pattern that restricts the instantiation of objects of a given type to a single instance and also provides a global point of access. This can be quite usefull when there is need to control access to a shared resoure and hence avoid conflicting requests on the same resoure.
Lessons when creating a C API from Rust
I have recently created a C API for a library dealing with Boot Loader Spec files as well as the GRUB environment file. In the process I have learnt a few things that, coming from a C background, were not obvious to me at all.
Catalin George Festila: Python 3.7.3 : Try Ethereum with web3.
PyCon
PyCon is here and so are the PyCon Sprints (May 6 - 9). For those who have not heard of OR attended the Sprints, we want to invite you to attend!
The PyCon Sprints are a time set aside for you and the developers of your favorite tools to work TOGETHER to make those tools better: fix bugs, add features, and improve documentation.
It is also a place for you to invite others to work on your project.
There are a number of initiatives at PyCon every year to help ensure that the Sprints go off without a hitch.
