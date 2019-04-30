Events: Design Tools Hackfest 2019, Design Tools Hackfest 2019, Linux Plumbers Conference 2019 Design Tool Hackfest 2019 Last month I was in Berlin for the “Design Tools Hackfest 2019”. This whole thing started during last year’s GUADEC in Almeria, when I started playing around with cairo and librsvg. Because of that I got pulled into some discussions around improving tooling for GNOME designers, especially around icons.

Terri Schlosser, SUSE | Open Infrastructure Summit, Denver Guest: Terri Schlosser, Head of Product, Technical and Solution Marketing, SUSE

BPF microconference accepted into 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference We are pleased to announce that the BPF microconference has been accepted into the 2019 Linux Plumbers Conference! Last year’s BPF microconference was such a success that it will be held again this year. BPF along with its just-in-time (JIT) compiler inside the Linux kernel allows for versatile programmability of the kernel and plays a major role in networking (XDP, tc BPF, etc.), tracing (kprobes, uprobes, tracepoints) and security (seccomp, landlock) subsystems.

Mozilla: LLVM Clang, Addon Apocalypse, Goals and Constraints OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Eyeing LTO By Default; GCC 9 Optimization Work Thanks To Firefox Firefox developers and their desire to switch to LLVM Clang in the name of performance. Separately, openSUSE Tumbleweed has been looking at using link-time optimizations (LTO) by default for their packages and that has also motivated developers and help ensured the LTO support was in good shape for this annual compiler release.

A Glitch Is Disabling All Firefox Extensions, But A Workaround May Help A technical error has affected Mozilla Firefox’s extensions as all the extensions or add-ons have been disabled on the browser. Users trying to use the extensions are receiving a pop-up message which reads, “Could not be verified for use in Firefox and has been disabled.”

A glitch is breaking all Firefox extensions Did you just open Firefox only to find all of your extensions disabled and/or otherwise not working? You’re not alone, and it’s nothing you did. Reports are pouring in of a glitch that has spontaneously disabled effectively all Firefox extensions. Each extension is now being listed as a “legacy” extension, alongside a warning that it “could not be verified for use in Firefox and has been disabled”. A ticket submitted to Mozilla’s Bugzilla bug tracker first hit at around 5:40 PM Pacific, and suggests the sudden failure is due to a code signing certificate built into the browser that expired just after 5 PM (or midnight on May 4th in UTC time).

TenFourFox not affected by the addon apocalypse Tonight's Firefox add-on apocalypse, traced to a mistakenly expired intermediate signing certificate, is currently roiling Firefox users worldwide. It bit me on my Talos II, which really cheesed me off because it tanked all my carefully constructed site containers. (And that's an official Mozilla addon!)

Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate If you are waking up this morning to find all of your Mozilla Firefox add-ons have expired, you are certainly not alone. A major blunder has found users of Firefox finding most add-ons getting disabled. Add-ons like Netflix, Amazon Assistant, Greasemonkey, Ghostery, NoScript, uBlock Origin, and many other popular browser add-ons ended up getting disabled at midnight... An intermediate signing certificate expired over now having an invalid signature. For whatever reason, Mozilla hadn't planned ahead and shipped a renewed certificate in advance. Whoops!

Mike Hoye: Goals And Constraints Last week I laid out the broad strokes of Mozilla’s requirements for our next synchronous-text platform. They were pretty straightforward, but I want to thank a number of people from different projects who’ve gotten in touch on IRC or email to ask questions and offer their feedback. Right now I’d like to lay out those requirements in more detail, and talk about some of the reasons behind them. Later I’m going to lay out the process and the options we’re looking at, and how we’re going to gather information, test those options and evaluate what we learn. While the Rust community is making their own choices now about the best fit for their needs, the Rust community’s processes are going to strongly inform the steps for Mozilla. They’ve learned a lot the hard way about consensus-building and community decision-making, and it’s work that I have both a great deal of respect for and no intention of re-learning the hard way myself. I’ll have more about that shortly as well. [...] It was easy not to care about this when somebody who wanted to contribute to an open source project with global impact had maybe four choices, the Linux kernel, the Mozilla suite, the GNU tools and maybe Apache. But that world was pre-Github, pre-NPM. If you want to work on hard problems with global impact now you have a hundred thousand options, and that means the experience of joining and becoming a part of the Mozilla community matters. In short, the amount of effort a project puts into making the path from “I want to help” to “I’m helping” easier is a reliable indicator of the value that project puts on community involvement. So if we say we value our community, we need to treat community involvement and contribution like a product, with all the usability and accessibility concerns that implies. To drive involvement friction as close to zero as possible. One tool we’ll be relying on – and this one, we did build in-house – is called Mozilla-IAM, Mozilla’s Identity and Access Management tool. I’ll have more to say about this soon, but at its core it lets us proxy authentication from various sources and methods we trust, Github, Firefox Accounts, a link in your email, a few others. We think IAM will let us support pseudonymous participation and a low-cost first-contact experience, but also let us keep our house in order and uphold the CPG in the process.