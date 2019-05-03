This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.19.35. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.39, MariaDB 10.3.14, and PHP 7.2.17 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).

A synthesizer is a computer program that enables artists or music enthusiasts to create digital audio. They are also referred to as softsynths and comprise an integral part of the digital music industry. Synthesizers employ various methods to generate audio sound while at the same time offering a wide array of services essential for professional music production. As a significant player in the computing world, Linux supports some of the best synthesizer programs that can be used by both professionals and hobbyists alike. Finding the right synthesizer, however, can be a daunting task if you do not have any prior knowledge. To help you bag the right synthesizer for your needs, we compiled this guide outlining the 15 best Linux synthesizers available right now.

Fedora 30 Wayland vs. X.Org Graphics Benchmarks On GNOME Shell In the run up to the Ubuntu 19.04 release I ran various gaming/graphics benchmarks looking at different desktops and X.Org vs. Wayland sessions. Check that article out if interested in the situation while this posting is just some complementary data I did from Fedora Workstation 30 when looking at the graphics performance under GNOME Shell's X.Org and Wayland sessions. From the Threadripper 2990WX box with Radeon RX Vega 56, I compared the performance of various graphics/gaming tests under (X)Wayland to that of a pure X.Org session.