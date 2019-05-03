Servers: Red Hat Advice and Open Infrastructure Summit Mirantis Chat
-
DevSecOps: 7 ways to address cultural challenges
How many times have development teams working on new product development using agile approaches had a product release doomed by an impending security review? Development teams using agile delivery frameworks such as scrum deliver new features and package a “potentially shippable increment” of the product as often as every week. Teams using continuous delivery and automation practices such as continuous integration may even get to multiple releases of potentially shippable software every day.
-
5 tips to transition into a Kubernetes job
Automation solves a lot of problems, but someone still has to do the other – hopefully more innovative – work.
That’s one reason Kubernetes-related hiring keeps rising this year. The confluence of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, cloud-native development, and containers increases the need for IT pros who can spin these multiple plates.
So if you’re looking to pivot out of a stale job or rechart your career path, Kubernetes spells opportunity. In the “always be learning” culture of IT – and the common IT career advice to do the same – the container orchestration technology seems a good bet for sustained growth.
-
OpenStack: When Less Is More – Boris Renski
In this clip from TFIR Let’s Talk, Boris Renski, CMO and Co-Founder of Mirantis reflects on this year’s Open Infrastructure Summit (formerly OpenStack Summit). He feels the summit is now more focussed and concentrated.
-
Boris Renski, Mirantis | Open Infrastructure Summit
Guest: Boris Renski, CMO and Co-Founder of Mirantis
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 765 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Top 15 Best Linux Synthesizers for Digital Audio Production in 2019
A synthesizer is a computer program that enables artists or music enthusiasts to create digital audio. They are also referred to as softsynths and comprise an integral part of the digital music industry. Synthesizers employ various methods to generate audio sound while at the same time offering a wide array of services essential for professional music production. As a significant player in the computing world, Linux supports some of the best synthesizer programs that can be used by both professionals and hobbyists alike. Finding the right synthesizer, however, can be a daunting task if you do not have any prior knowledge. To help you bag the right synthesizer for your needs, we compiled this guide outlining the 15 best Linux synthesizers available right now. Also: Slimbook – Another Battery Saving Tool for Ubuntu
4MLinux 28.2 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.19.35. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.39, MariaDB 10.3.14, and PHP 7.2.17 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
Fedora 30 Wayland vs. X.Org Graphics Benchmarks On GNOME Shell
In the run up to the Ubuntu 19.04 release I ran various gaming/graphics benchmarks looking at different desktops and X.Org vs. Wayland sessions. Check that article out if interested in the situation while this posting is just some complementary data I did from Fedora Workstation 30 when looking at the graphics performance under GNOME Shell's X.Org and Wayland sessions. From the Threadripper 2990WX box with Radeon RX Vega 56, I compared the performance of various graphics/gaming tests under (X)Wayland to that of a pure X.Org session.
DXVK 1.1.1 Released
Recent comments
2 hours 46 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago
2 days 2 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago