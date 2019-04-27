Language Selection

Security and DRM Leftovers

Sunday 5th of May 2019
Security
  • Why Do Infosec People Wear Masks?

    Others conduct security research and focus on disclosing security vulnerabilities to organizations, something which carries a significant amount of legal risk for the researchers, even when done responsibly. I have seen security researchers attacked, sued, slurred, accused and arrested when they try to tell organizations about their vulnerabilities, too often do organizations lash out and try to shoot the messenger.

    Unfortunately there are also trolls, serial harassers and people who try to make life hard for you if they discovered your true identity. There are toxic people in every industry and infosec has its fair share, people who will call your employers to try and have you fired if you disagree with them publicly, or say something they do not like. There are people who harass women and make life hell for them, this happens more often than anyone wants to admit and is a real problem for women in infosec.

  • CarolinaCon 15: Writing Exploit-Resistant Code With OpenBSD

    This talk explores various OpenBSD programs, exploit mitigation techniques, tools, and development practices to show how you can use them to write code that is safe, robust, and resistant to exploits – even if your code is meant for platforms other than OpenBSD.

  • Right to Repair Bill Killed After Big Tech Lobbying In Ontario

    The bill, which was put forward by Liberal MPP Michael Coteau in February, aimed to force companies like Apple to provide small businesses and average consumers with official parts, diagnostic tools, and repair manuals upon request, and at a fair price. It would have been the first such law in North America—though 20 US states are considering similar legislation—and threatened to send consumer-friendly ripple effects throughout major electronic manufacturers’ global operations.

  • Controversial Wikipedia Edits Wipe Out Denuvo Crack History

    People interested in whether a particular Denuvo-protected game has been cracked or not can no longer quickly visit the relevant Wikipedia page and view the information easily. Controversial edits to the official Denuvo page have removed an easy-to-read column, in part due to the claim that the sources used to report pirate releases are unreliable.

  • Ubisoft Adopts ‘Silent Key Activation’ To Get Rid Of Game Activation Keys

    Ubisoft wants the gaming world to end the use of game activation keys in pursuit of burying the ‘grey market’ where reselling of game activation keys takes place.

    The grey market for game key resellers has always been a sore eye for publishers as they hurt sales directly and many of these keys are bought using stolen credit cards.

KDE: KDE’s Usability & Productivity Report, Elisa 0.4 Beta and Thoughts on Bookmarks

  • KDE Usability & Productivity: Week 69
    It’s time for your weekly dose of KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative! But first, I want to draw everyone’s attention to our Plasma 5.16 wallpaper competition. In addition to getting their wallpaper used as the default background for millions of users of KDE Plasma 5.16, the winner also receives a Slimbook One computer! So what are you waiting for!? Go and submit an awesome wallpaper! Here are the rules.
  • Elisa 0.4 Beta Release and More New Features
    It is a goal to have a first class support of Android in Elisa. Currently, the only thing really done is the support for discovering your music on Android. Android provides a service a little bit similar to Baloo allowing an application to query all the music files on a device. Elisa is supporting that and a very simple interface allow to see that.
  • How I put order in my bookmarks and found a better way to organise them
    I have gone through several stages of this and so far nothing has stuck as ideal, but I think I am inching towards it. To start off, I have to confess that while I love the internet and the web, I loathe having everything in the browser. The browser becoming the OS is what seems to be happening, and I hate that thought. I like to keep things locally, having backups, and control over my documents and data. Although I changed my e-mail provider(s) several times, I still have all my e-mail locally stored from 2003 until today. I also do not like reading longer texts on an LCD, so I usually put longer texts into either Wallabag or Mozilla’s Pocket to read them later on my eInk reader (Kobo Aura). BTW, Wallabag and Pocket both have their pros and cons themselves. Pocket is more popular and better integrated into a lot of things (e.g. Firefox, Kobo, etc.), while Wallabag is fully FOSS (even the server) and offers some extra features that are in Pocket either subject to subscription or completely missing. Still, an enormous amount of information is (and should be!) on the web, so each of us needs to somehow keep track and make sense of it :) So, with that intro out of the way, here is how I tackle(d) this mess.

Top list of computer forensics software

I consider Autopsy, which comes by default on CAINE and Kali Linux, the first tool to get introduced to forensics due it’s graphical and intuitive interface to manage computer forensic tools. Autopsy optimizes the process by using multiple processor cores while running in the background and can tell you in advance if the process will lead to a positive result. Autopsy can also be used as graphical interface for different command line tools, supports extensions for integration with third party tools such as PhotoRec already featured on LinuxHint to improve and add functions. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install GDB?
  • How do I kill all the processes in MySQL show processlist?
  • How to Install JDK 12 on Arch Linux
  • Install OpenStack on VirtualBox
  • Monitor Disk I/O with iotop in Linux
  • Introduction to Linux Kernel
    The Kernel of an Operating System is the program which makes the hardware and the software work together. With the help of device drivers, the Linux kernel acts as a translator allowing communication between the software and the user interface with the hardware. This article will focus on Linux kernel, which is a Monolithic Kernel based on Unix. Other kernels may be MicroKernels delegating some functions to other programs such as external drivers. A monolithic kernel is a kernel monopolizing all hardware and driver operations as parts of itself, in contrast with microkernels which deal with a few basic tasks while leaving the rest as external tasks, due the lack of popular operating systems using microkernels we’ll ignore their existence for now.We can think about the kernel as the first level or lower level of communication between our OS (operating system) and our physical device.

Python: New Interview With Guido Van Rossum, Tox, Pandas and More

  • Guido Van Rossum | Creator Of Python [VIDEO]
    Python is one of the most widely used programming languages. Swapnil Bhartiya, the founder of TFIR, sat down with Guido van Rossum, the creator of Python to talk about the origin of the langue and why he stepped down from the leadership of the very project he created.
  • Guido Van Rossum | Creator Of Python [PODCAST]
    Python is one of the most widely used programming languages. Swapnil Bhartiya, the founder of TFIR, sat down with Guido van Rossum, the creator of Python to talk about the origin of the langue and why he stepped down from the leadership of the very project he created.
  • Automate your Python code tests with tox
    Python is one of the most popular programming languages in use today—and for good reasons: it's open source, it has a wide range of uses (such as web programming, business applications, games, scientific programming, and much more), and it has a vibrant and dedicated community supporting it. This community is the reason we have such a large, diverse range of software packages available in the Python Package Index (PyPI) to extend and improve Python and solve the inevitable glitches that crop up.
  • Data Analysis in Python using Pandas - 50+ Examples
    Pandas being one of the most popular package in Python is widely used for data manipulation. It is a very powerful and versatile package which makes data cleaning and wrangling much easier and pleasant. The Pandas library has a great contribution to the python community and it makes python as one of the top programming language for data science and analytics. It has become first choice of data analysts and scientists for data analysis and manipulation.

