Security and DRM Leftovers
Why Do Infosec People Wear Masks?
Others conduct security research and focus on disclosing security vulnerabilities to organizations, something which carries a significant amount of legal risk for the researchers, even when done responsibly. I have seen security researchers attacked, sued, slurred, accused and arrested when they try to tell organizations about their vulnerabilities, too often do organizations lash out and try to shoot the messenger.
Unfortunately there are also trolls, serial harassers and people who try to make life hard for you if they discovered your true identity. There are toxic people in every industry and infosec has its fair share, people who will call your employers to try and have you fired if you disagree with them publicly, or say something they do not like. There are people who harass women and make life hell for them, this happens more often than anyone wants to admit and is a real problem for women in infosec.
CarolinaCon 15: Writing Exploit-Resistant Code With OpenBSD
This talk explores various OpenBSD programs, exploit mitigation techniques, tools, and development practices to show how you can use them to write code that is safe, robust, and resistant to exploits – even if your code is meant for platforms other than OpenBSD.
Right to Repair Bill Killed After Big Tech Lobbying In Ontario
The bill, which was put forward by Liberal MPP Michael Coteau in February, aimed to force companies like Apple to provide small businesses and average consumers with official parts, diagnostic tools, and repair manuals upon request, and at a fair price. It would have been the first such law in North America—though 20 US states are considering similar legislation—and threatened to send consumer-friendly ripple effects throughout major electronic manufacturers’ global operations.
Controversial Wikipedia Edits Wipe Out Denuvo Crack History
People interested in whether a particular Denuvo-protected game has been cracked or not can no longer quickly visit the relevant Wikipedia page and view the information easily. Controversial edits to the official Denuvo page have removed an easy-to-read column, in part due to the claim that the sources used to report pirate releases are unreliable.
Ubisoft Adopts ‘Silent Key Activation’ To Get Rid Of Game Activation Keys
Ubisoft wants the gaming world to end the use of game activation keys in pursuit of burying the ‘grey market’ where reselling of game activation keys takes place.
The grey market for game key resellers has always been a sore eye for publishers as they hurt sales directly and many of these keys are bought using stolen credit cards.
