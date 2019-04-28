Python: New Interview With Guido Van Rossum, Tox, Pandas and More
Guido Van Rossum | Creator Of Python [VIDEO]
Python is one of the most widely used programming languages. Swapnil Bhartiya, the founder of TFIR, sat down with Guido van Rossum, the creator of Python to talk about the origin of the langue and why he stepped down from the leadership of the very project he created.
Guido Van Rossum | Creator Of Python [PODCAST]
Python is one of the most widely used programming languages. Swapnil Bhartiya, the founder of TFIR, sat down with Guido van Rossum, the creator of Python to talk about the origin of the langue and why he stepped down from the leadership of the very project he created.
Automate your Python code tests with tox
Python is one of the most popular programming languages in use today—and for good reasons: it's open source, it has a wide range of uses (such as web programming, business applications, games, scientific programming, and much more), and it has a vibrant and dedicated community supporting it. This community is the reason we have such a large, diverse range of software packages available in the Python Package Index (PyPI) to extend and improve Python and solve the inevitable glitches that crop up.
Data Analysis in Python using Pandas - 50+ Examples
Pandas being one of the most popular package in Python is widely used for data manipulation. It is a very powerful and versatile package which makes data cleaning and wrangling much easier and pleasant.
The Pandas library has a great contribution to the python community and it makes python as one of the top programming language for data science and analytics. It has become first choice of data analysts and scientists for data analysis and manipulation.
