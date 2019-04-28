Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of May 2019 11:27:42 AM Filed under
HowTos
  • How to Install GDB?
  • How do I kill all the processes in MySQL show processlist?
  • How to Install JDK 12 on Arch Linux
  • Install OpenStack on VirtualBox
  • Monitor Disk I/O with iotop in Linux
  • Introduction to Linux Kernel

    The Kernel of an Operating System is the program which makes the hardware and the software work together. With the help of device drivers, the Linux kernel acts as a translator allowing communication between the software and the user interface with the hardware.
    This article will focus on Linux kernel, which is a Monolithic Kernel based on Unix.

    Other kernels may be MicroKernels delegating some functions to other programs such as external drivers.

    A monolithic kernel is a kernel monopolizing all hardware and driver operations as parts of itself, in contrast with microkernels which deal with a few basic tasks while leaving the rest as external tasks, due the lack of popular operating systems using microkernels we’ll ignore their existence for now.We can think about the kernel as the first level or lower level of communication between our OS (operating system) and our physical device.

»

More in Tux Machines

KDE: KDE’s Usability & Productivity Report, Elisa 0.4 Beta and Thoughts on Bookmarks

  • KDE Usability & Productivity: Week 69
    It’s time for your weekly dose of KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative! But first, I want to draw everyone’s attention to our Plasma 5.16 wallpaper competition. In addition to getting their wallpaper used as the default background for millions of users of KDE Plasma 5.16, the winner also receives a Slimbook One computer! So what are you waiting for!? Go and submit an awesome wallpaper! Here are the rules.
  • Elisa 0.4 Beta Release and More New Features
    It is a goal to have a first class support of Android in Elisa. Currently, the only thing really done is the support for discovering your music on Android. Android provides a service a little bit similar to Baloo allowing an application to query all the music files on a device. Elisa is supporting that and a very simple interface allow to see that.
  • How I put order in my bookmarks and found a better way to organise them
    I have gone through several stages of this and so far nothing has stuck as ideal, but I think I am inching towards it. To start off, I have to confess that while I love the internet and the web, I loathe having everything in the browser. The browser becoming the OS is what seems to be happening, and I hate that thought. I like to keep things locally, having backups, and control over my documents and data. Although I changed my e-mail provider(s) several times, I still have all my e-mail locally stored from 2003 until today. I also do not like reading longer texts on an LCD, so I usually put longer texts into either Wallabag or Mozilla’s Pocket to read them later on my eInk reader (Kobo Aura). BTW, Wallabag and Pocket both have their pros and cons themselves. Pocket is more popular and better integrated into a lot of things (e.g. Firefox, Kobo, etc.), while Wallabag is fully FOSS (even the server) and offers some extra features that are in Pocket either subject to subscription or completely missing. Still, an enormous amount of information is (and should be!) on the web, so each of us needs to somehow keep track and make sense of it :) So, with that intro out of the way, here is how I tackle(d) this mess.

Top list of computer forensics software

I consider Autopsy, which comes by default on CAINE and Kali Linux, the first tool to get introduced to forensics due it’s graphical and intuitive interface to manage computer forensic tools. Autopsy optimizes the process by using multiple processor cores while running in the background and can tell you in advance if the process will lead to a positive result. Autopsy can also be used as graphical interface for different command line tools, supports extensions for integration with third party tools such as PhotoRec already featured on LinuxHint to improve and add functions. Read more

today's howtos

  • How to Install GDB?
  • How do I kill all the processes in MySQL show processlist?
  • How to Install JDK 12 on Arch Linux
  • Install OpenStack on VirtualBox
  • Monitor Disk I/O with iotop in Linux
  • Introduction to Linux Kernel
    The Kernel of an Operating System is the program which makes the hardware and the software work together. With the help of device drivers, the Linux kernel acts as a translator allowing communication between the software and the user interface with the hardware. This article will focus on Linux kernel, which is a Monolithic Kernel based on Unix. Other kernels may be MicroKernels delegating some functions to other programs such as external drivers. A monolithic kernel is a kernel monopolizing all hardware and driver operations as parts of itself, in contrast with microkernels which deal with a few basic tasks while leaving the rest as external tasks, due the lack of popular operating systems using microkernels we’ll ignore their existence for now.We can think about the kernel as the first level or lower level of communication between our OS (operating system) and our physical device.

Python: New Interview With Guido Van Rossum, Tox, Pandas and More

  • Guido Van Rossum | Creator Of Python [VIDEO]
    Python is one of the most widely used programming languages. Swapnil Bhartiya, the founder of TFIR, sat down with Guido van Rossum, the creator of Python to talk about the origin of the langue and why he stepped down from the leadership of the very project he created.
  • Guido Van Rossum | Creator Of Python [PODCAST]
    Python is one of the most widely used programming languages. Swapnil Bhartiya, the founder of TFIR, sat down with Guido van Rossum, the creator of Python to talk about the origin of the langue and why he stepped down from the leadership of the very project he created.
  • Automate your Python code tests with tox
    Python is one of the most popular programming languages in use today—and for good reasons: it's open source, it has a wide range of uses (such as web programming, business applications, games, scientific programming, and much more), and it has a vibrant and dedicated community supporting it. This community is the reason we have such a large, diverse range of software packages available in the Python Package Index (PyPI) to extend and improve Python and solve the inevitable glitches that crop up.
  • Data Analysis in Python using Pandas - 50+ Examples
    Pandas being one of the most popular package in Python is widely used for data manipulation. It is a very powerful and versatile package which makes data cleaning and wrangling much easier and pleasant. The Pandas library has a great contribution to the python community and it makes python as one of the top programming language for data science and analytics. It has become first choice of data analysts and scientists for data analysis and manipulation.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6