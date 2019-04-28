today's howtos
How to Install GDB?
How do I kill all the processes in MySQL show processlist?
How to Install JDK 12 on Arch Linux
Install OpenStack on VirtualBox
Monitor Disk I/O with iotop in Linux
Introduction to Linux Kernel
The Kernel of an Operating System is the program which makes the hardware and the software work together. With the help of device drivers, the Linux kernel acts as a translator allowing communication between the software and the user interface with the hardware.
This article will focus on Linux kernel, which is a Monolithic Kernel based on Unix.
Other kernels may be MicroKernels delegating some functions to other programs such as external drivers.
A monolithic kernel is a kernel monopolizing all hardware and driver operations as parts of itself, in contrast with microkernels which deal with a few basic tasks while leaving the rest as external tasks, due the lack of popular operating systems using microkernels we’ll ignore their existence for now.We can think about the kernel as the first level or lower level of communication between our OS (operating system) and our physical device.
