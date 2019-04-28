KDE: KDE’s Usability & Productivity Report, Elisa 0.4 Beta and Thoughts on Bookmarks KDE Usability & Productivity: Week 69 It’s time for your weekly dose of KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative! But first, I want to draw everyone’s attention to our Plasma 5.16 wallpaper competition. In addition to getting their wallpaper used as the default background for millions of users of KDE Plasma 5.16, the winner also receives a Slimbook One computer! So what are you waiting for!? Go and submit an awesome wallpaper! Here are the rules.

Elisa 0.4 Beta Release and More New Features It is a goal to have a first class support of Android in Elisa. Currently, the only thing really done is the support for discovering your music on Android. Android provides a service a little bit similar to Baloo allowing an application to query all the music files on a device. Elisa is supporting that and a very simple interface allow to see that.

How I put order in my bookmarks and found a better way to organise them I have gone through several stages of this and so far nothing has stuck as ideal, but I think I am inching towards it. To start off, I have to confess that while I love the internet and the web, I loathe having everything in the browser. The browser becoming the OS is what seems to be happening, and I hate that thought. I like to keep things locally, having backups, and control over my documents and data. Although I changed my e-mail provider(s) several times, I still have all my e-mail locally stored from 2003 until today. I also do not like reading longer texts on an LCD, so I usually put longer texts into either Wallabag or Mozilla’s Pocket to read them later on my eInk reader (Kobo Aura). BTW, Wallabag and Pocket both have their pros and cons themselves. Pocket is more popular and better integrated into a lot of things (e.g. Firefox, Kobo, etc.), while Wallabag is fully FOSS (even the server) and offers some extra features that are in Pocket either subject to subscription or completely missing. Still, an enormous amount of information is (and should be!) on the web, so each of us needs to somehow keep track and make sense of it :) So, with that intro out of the way, here is how I tackle(d) this mess.

Top list of computer forensics software I consider Autopsy, which comes by default on CAINE and Kali Linux, the first tool to get introduced to forensics due it’s graphical and intuitive interface to manage computer forensic tools. Autopsy optimizes the process by using multiple processor cores while running in the background and can tell you in advance if the process will lead to a positive result. Autopsy can also be used as graphical interface for different command line tools, supports extensions for integration with third party tools such as PhotoRec already featured on LinuxHint to improve and add functions.