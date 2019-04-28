Oman Free and Open Source Software Platform to help sharpen skills
Muscat: The official launch of the Oman Free and Open Source Software (FOSS) Platform, a joint initiative by the Information Technology Authority (ITA) and the College of Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), was held at SQU yesterday under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Dr. Mona bint Fahd Al Said, SQU Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation. Oman FOSS Platform is an initiative among a number of FOSS capacity building programmes organised by SQU and ITA.
[...]
So far, five requests for FOSS awareness initiatives, 220 requests for training, nine requests for consultation and three requests for technical support have been placed through the Oman Free and Open Source Software Platform. Speaking on the occasion, Eng. Khalil bin Ibrahim Al Ma’awali, Executive-Projects, ITA, said that the capacity-building programme in FOSS aims to develop human and research competencies through hands-on projects related to the needs of different institutions. “The free and open source software portal would serve as a source of knowledge, promote awareness and provide a number of awareness-raising and specialised workshops on free and open source software”, he said.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 728 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
KDE: KDE’s Usability & Productivity Report, Elisa 0.4 Beta and Thoughts on Bookmarks
Top list of computer forensics software
I consider Autopsy, which comes by default on CAINE and Kali Linux, the first tool to get introduced to forensics due it’s graphical and intuitive interface to manage computer forensic tools. Autopsy optimizes the process by using multiple processor cores while running in the background and can tell you in advance if the process will lead to a positive result. Autopsy can also be used as graphical interface for different command line tools, supports extensions for integration with third party tools such as PhotoRec already featured on LinuxHint to improve and add functions.
today's howtos
Python: New Interview With Guido Van Rossum, Tox, Pandas and More
Recent comments
5 min 16 sec ago
29 min 16 sec ago
44 min 6 sec ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 31 min ago
9 hours 4 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago