Chatterbox is a DIY Kids Smart Speaker that Features Open-Source and Private Voice Assistant, Mycroft
Chatterbox is a build-it-yourself, program-it-yourself smart speaker that teaches kids how to program a voice-based AI system. The company is able to ensure complete privacy because it is using Mycroft, an open-source voice assistant that is not always listening, not collecting any data, and not advertising. In addition, the product is fully compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), which is what the Federal Trade Commission uses to regulate governing online services directed at children under 13 years of age. The company announced recently that it would be launching a Kickstarter campaign on April 30th, and will ship to consumers in schools in December 2019, with a suggested retail price of $179. Chatterbox CEO and Kevin Elgan told VentureBeat,
I consider Autopsy, which comes by default on CAINE and Kali Linux, the first tool to get introduced to forensics due it's graphical and intuitive interface to manage computer forensic tools. Autopsy optimizes the process by using multiple processor cores while running in the background and can tell you in advance if the process will lead to a positive result. Autopsy can also be used as graphical interface for different command line tools, supports extensions for integration with third party tools such as PhotoRec already featured on LinuxHint to improve and add functions.
