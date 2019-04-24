Openwashing and Microsoft Attacks on FOSS
Us vs. them: Vendors duel over open source project administration
Competition in the open source market comes down to finger pointing. Those in the open source provider market easily align against large providers, feeling threatened when vendors come after profitable projects.
While the argument seems pithy, at a high level, it underlies how companies incorporate open source code. If a customer looks toward its cloud service provider rather than community curator, it could threaten those maintaining open source repositories.
Open Source: (Former) OS Projects Try to Fight Back by Changing Licensing Terms
Open Source projects are complaining that large cloud vendors like Amazon AWS are unfairly profiting from their intellectual property.
Redis Labs has announced changes to their licensing and described their motives, saying that “some cloud providers have repeatedly taken advantage of successful opensource projects, without significant contributions to their communities. They repackage software that was not developed by them into competitive, proprietary service offerings and use their business leverage to reap substantial revenues from these open source projects.”
In a similar way, MongoDB recently tried to change the terms of their license that would force cloud providers that in turn resell or repackage their software as cloud services to pay a license fee. But the terms of the new licensing were rejected by the Open Source Initiative (OSI) as an unacceptable Open Source license.
Q&A: GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij on Open Core and DevOps
Consolidation among players and changing views on open source are poised to bring change to DevOps.
Developer GitLab is navigating this evolving market while planning its own next moves with an application it says accelerates the DevOps lifecycle. The company previously shared some insight with InformationWeek on cloud-native app development strategy. This time CEO Sid Sijbrandij spoke about the dynamics of open core, which could reshape the open source market. Open core is a business model that typically monetizes features built around commercially released open source software. Sijbrandij offered some of his perspectives on open source, open core, and DevOps as GitLab moves closer to an IPO planned for November 2020.
Databricks Donates Delta Code to Open Source
Databricks today announced that it’s open sourcing the code behind Databricks Delta, the Apache Spark-based product it designed to help keep data neat and clean as it flows from sources into its cloud-based analytics environment. Delta Lake, as the new offering is called, will be freely available under a permissive Apache 2.0 license.
Databricks originally launched Delta back in 2017 to help provide greater order to its cloud customers’ data management issues. The San Francisco, California company positioned Databricks Delta as a hybrid solution of sorts that combined elements of data lakes, MPP-style data warehouses, and streaming analytics in a managed data paradigm.
Now
Databricks open-sources Delta Lake to make data lakes more reliable
Databricks Works With with Microsoft on MLflow Open Source Project
Microsoft’s new “open design” philosophy is all about democratizing design [Ed: Of course dedicated Microsoft propaganda site are openwashing Microsoft every day]
Microsoft Snyks In New Security For Open Source On Azure Cloud [Ed: Another Microsoft 'proxy' and this one is called Snyk; it fills the gap of FOSS FUD, initiated by Black Duck]
Snyk secures open source development on Microsoft Azure [Ed: Remember every time you hear of Snyk what it does (FOSS FUD), who it works for, and who's funding it (an open secret)]
60 percent of enterprise codebases contain open-source vulnerabilities [Ed: Charlie Osborne of CBS is relaying Black Duck's Microsoft-connected propaganda against FOSS (same old lines)]
Not Managing Open Source Opens Door for Hackers [Ed: Black Duck FUD against FOSS. They have spread it everywhere this past week.]
Open source security improves as companies take on patch deployment
Open source security: The risk issue is unpatched software, not open source use [Ed: Microsoft has stolen the narrative regarding FOSS security through Black Duck]
Open-source software use grows but risks remain, study finds [Ed: 'Study' by a firm founded by someone from Microsoft]
Real-World Use, Risk of Open Source Code [Ed: "Synopsys Black Duck Audit Services," where the founder came from Microsoft, but nobody in the media wants to mention this. They admitted it was founded to attack the GNU GPL.]
Open Source Vulnerabilities Increase in 2018 [Ed: For purpose of marketing and agenda, the Microsoft-connected Black Duck is badmouthing FOSS again (all over the media)]
2019 Open Source Security Report: Persistent Challenges and Forward Progress [Ed: Black Duck again]
You're Using Open Source Software, And You Need To Keep Track Of It [Ed: More proprietary software promotion by Microsoft-connected Black Duck (now Synopsys) and this time by Forbes. Microsoft proxies often hope that age along will obscure their roots, funding source, job history and personal connections, agenda.]
Organisations are addressing open source vulnerabilities, but challenges remain [Ed: Had real journalism still existed, they would not just parrot this but check who's behind this firm (Microsoft)]
Open source vulnerabilities remain unpatched for decades [Ed: Headlines like these everywhere, thanks to firm created by a Microsoft marketing person who wanted to attack the GPL (and did for a decade)]
HyperLedger – WhiteSource’s Open Source Project of the Month for April 2019 [Ed: A Linux Foundation project is "Open Source Project of the Month for April 2019" of Microsoft partner (they coauthor FOSS FUD papers) whose sole business model is attacking FOSS with words]
Why Epic Games called an open platform truce with Microsoft [Ed: The openwashing of two DRM platforms. Microsoft has ensured that "open" doesn't mean open anymore ("cross platform") and source doesn't mean source either ("inner source"). We need to use the F word more. Freedom!]
Eraser, the Open Source File Deletion Power Tool [Ed: Talking about (proprietary software) Microsoft Windows stuff (which doesn't work in any FOSS platforms) in terms like "open" is just a little odd.]
Can't We All Just Get Along? Enter OpenCloud, Where Modern IT Embraces Open Source and the Cloud [Ed: Openwashing surveillance ("cloud") with names like OpenCloud hardly a novel concept or strategy]
Nemaura Announces Open-Source Software for its Continuous Glucose Monitor SugarBEAT® [Ed: Misuse of the term Open Source for marketing to people with diabetes etc. (3rd party access is not "open source")]
...will allow third-party applications, such as diabetes management, exercise and nutrition focused apps royalty free access to SugarBEAT® CGM app data.
Facebook open-sources Ax and BoTorch to simplify AI model optimization
At its F8 developer conference, Facebook today launched Ax and BoTorch, two new open-source AI tools.
-
Virginia Tech students develop open-source hops dryer design to share with growers everywhere
-
VMware Adds Open Source Edge Support to Pulse IoT Center
-
Juniper Pushes Open Source Past Experimentation to Implementation
Talend champions OpenAPI-ness [Ed: Talend fakes "open" by calling API "open source" or some nonsense along those lines]
