Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, 3D Scanning/Printing, SmarchWatch and More
Open source Raspberry Pi robotics and automation controller Robo HAT MM1
The Raspberry Pi Robotics Masters Robo HAT MM1 is an open source robotics controller designed to remove the the initial barriers to starting any robotics project by providing all the hardware you need in one simple, easy-to-use form factor. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Robo HAT MM1 created by Robotics Masters specifically for the Raspberry Pi mini PC. Although the Raspberry Pi robotics board is also compatible with Jetson Nano and can even be used standalone.
SiFive Expands into Silicon Forest With new Development Office in Beaverton, Oregon
FYI: AMD's server-grade Arm system-on-chip is still kicking around in SoftIron hybrid arrays
Open-source storage enthusiasts at SoftIron are touting a hybrid storage array that combines a bunch of HDDs and SSDs with Arm64-compatible Seattle system-on-chips from AMD and free Ceph software.
3D Printed Replacement Organs a Step Closer
A new open-source method for bioprinting represents a breakthrough for the field of regenerative medicine, and its success stems from a special ingredient: food dye.
5 Best Open-Source 3D Scanners in 2019
3D scanning is a great companion to the additive manufacturing family. It lets you create models of real-life objects and spaces without you needing to know their design specifics beforehand. 3D scanning does the measuring for you so you can ditch the measuring tape. This is super helpful in a wide variety of industries and hobbies, as it’s a non-intrusive way to replicate 3D objects.
If you’re not familiar with 3D scanners, you can think of them kind of like advanced video cameras. Using a variety of techniques, they capture light in order to generate digital maps of 3D objects.
Once this map is complete, the appropriate software helps you create a replica design of the object you scanned. Within that software, you can either leave the design exactly as is for a direct clone, or you can adjust design details for any improvements or deviations you might want to make.
This DIY smartwatch is open source, so you can build your own (but you probably won’t)
There’s no shortage of smartwatches on the market, but if you can’t find one with exactly the features you’re looking for, you might want to try building your own from scratch.
OK, probably not. But that’s what electrical engineer Samson March did. He designed his own watch case, circuit board, and software and printed and assembled most of the parts himself (although he did outsource the creation of the circuit board to a PCB manufacturer).
The end result is a watch that gets a week of battery life, pairs with an iPhone via Bluetooth, and shows notifications on his wrist.
The SmarchWatch: An open-source smartwatch that you can build yourself
Are you a fan of open source? Do you like making things? If so, then the SmarchWatch, a homebrew smartwatch, could be the ideal project for you. You will need a 3D printer and plenty of patience though.
Single or Open Source: What's Best for Wide-Area Wireless?
The Embedded Insiders briefly review the results of an IoT developer survey from the Eclipse Foundation, which found that two-thirds of engineers are currently or plan to launch an IoT project in the next 18 months (https://iot.eclipse.org/iot-developer-surveys/). Given the pervasiveness of IoT, does that even mean anything anymore?
Afterward, the Insiders slide into a discussion of wide-area networks prompted by Alix Paultre's recent engagements with The Things Network. Do recent announcements in 5G have any impact on the advancement of LoRa-based technologies such as those developed by The Things Network, or is there still ample market opportunity (See: "The Truth About 5G and When it Will Be Here")? Will Semtech's LoRa monopoly stifle the industry, or help it grow sustainably?
