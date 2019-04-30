Language Selection

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, 3D Scanning/Printing, SmarchWatch and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 5th of May 2019 03:46:26 PM Filed under
Hardware
  • Open source Raspberry Pi robotics and automation controller Robo HAT MM1

    The Raspberry Pi Robotics Masters Robo HAT MM1 is an open source robotics controller designed to remove the the initial barriers to starting any robotics project by providing all the hardware you need in one simple, easy-to-use form factor. watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Robo HAT MM1 created by Robotics Masters specifically for the Raspberry Pi mini PC. Although the Raspberry Pi robotics board is also compatible with Jetson Nano and can even be used standalone.

  • SiFive Expands into Silicon Forest With new Development Office in Beaverton, Oregon
  • FYI: AMD's server-grade Arm system-on-chip is still kicking around in SoftIron hybrid arrays

    Open-source storage enthusiasts at SoftIron are touting a hybrid storage array that combines a bunch of HDDs and SSDs with Arm64-compatible Seattle system-on-chips from AMD and free Ceph software.

  • 3D Printed Replacement Organs a Step Closer

    A new open-source method for bioprinting represents a breakthrough for the field of regenerative medicine, and its success stems from a special ingredient: food dye.

  • 5 Best Open-Source 3D Scanners in 2019

    3D scanning is a great companion to the additive manufacturing family. It lets you create models of real-life objects and spaces without you needing to know their design specifics beforehand. 3D scanning does the measuring for you so you can ditch the measuring tape. This is super helpful in a wide variety of industries and hobbies, as it’s a non-intrusive way to replicate 3D objects.

    If you’re not familiar with 3D scanners, you can think of them kind of like advanced video cameras. Using a variety of techniques, they capture light in order to generate digital maps of 3D objects.

    Once this map is complete, the appropriate software helps you create a replica design of the object you scanned. Within that software, you can either leave the design exactly as is for a direct clone, or you can adjust design details for any improvements or deviations you might want to make.

  • This DIY smartwatch is open source, so you can build your own (but you probably won’t)

    There’s no shortage of smartwatches on the market, but if you can’t find one with exactly the features you’re looking for, you might want to try building your own from scratch.

    OK, probably not. But that’s what electrical engineer Samson March did. He designed his own watch case, circuit board, and software and printed and assembled most of the parts himself (although he did outsource the creation of the circuit board to a PCB manufacturer).

    The end result is a watch that gets a week of battery life, pairs with an iPhone via Bluetooth, and shows notifications on his wrist.

  • The SmarchWatch: An open-source smartwatch that you can build yourself

    Are you a fan of open source? Do you like making things? If so, then the SmarchWatch, a homebrew smartwatch, could be the ideal project for you. You will need a 3D printer and plenty of patience though.

  • Single or Open Source: What's Best for Wide-Area Wireless?

    The Embedded Insiders briefly review the results of an IoT developer survey from the Eclipse Foundation, which found that two-thirds of engineers are currently or plan to launch an IoT project in the next 18 months (https://iot.eclipse.org/iot-developer-surveys/). Given the pervasiveness of IoT, does that even mean anything anymore?

    Afterward, the Insiders slide into a discussion of wide-area networks prompted by Alix Paultre's recent engagements with The Things Network. Do recent announcements in 5G have any impact on the advancement of LoRa-based technologies such as those developed by The Things Network, or is there still ample market opportunity (See: "The Truth About 5G and When it Will Be Here")? Will Semtech's LoRa monopoly stifle the industry, or help it grow sustainably?

Events: Open Source Week 2019, Open Infrastructure Summit 2019, and FLISol Panama 2019

  • South Africa’s top Linux and Open Source conference here in October
    Open Source Week 2019, which includes the PyConZA, LinuxConf, and PostgresConf events, will take place at The Wanderers in Johannesburg from 7-11 October. Open Source Week 2019 kicks off with LinuxConf [ZA] 2019 – an Open Source and Linux conference – on 7 October. Topics covered at LinuxConf [ZA] will include Linux Kernel and OS, Linux distributions, virtualisation, system administration, open source applications, networking, and development environments.
  • Open source is an innovation philosophy
    As the Open Infrastructure Summit, previously known as the OpenStack Summit, kicks off in Denver delegates were told: “Open source is not a marketing initiative, and it’s not a business model. It’s an innovation philosophy.” Those were the words of Jonathan Bryce, executive director, OpenStack Foundation. They underscored the whole first day of the conference from keynote to media/analyst briefing to conversations with vendors.
  • FLISol Panama 2019
    FLISoL is the largest Free Software dissemination event in Latin America and is aimed at all types of audiences: students, academics, businessmen, workers, public officials, enthusiasts and even people who do not have much computer knowledge. The FLISoL has been celebrated since 2005 and since 2008 it was adopted on the 4th Saturday of April, every year. The admission is free and its main objective is to promote the use of free software, making known to the general public the philosophy, scope, progress and development. The event is organized by local Free Software Communities and is developed simultaneously with events which Free Software is installed free of charge and totally legal, on the attendants’s computers.

OpenStack and More

  • How OpenStack supports Verizon Media's publications
    A $4.4bn deal in 2015 saw AOL-owned publications transferred to Verizon Media (at that time called Oath, the group was rebranded in January 2019). Despite the long legacy tail, the company now runs the majority of its publications on open source. Speaking at the Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver this week, architecture director James Penick drew a direct line from the days of in-house development at Yahoo to the pivot to open source infrastructure which supports the titles today.
  • How does OpenStack fit in to a newly independent SUSE?
    The OpenStack Foundation chairman of the board Alan Clark talks us through OpenStack, open infrastructure and the future of SUSE.
  • Mirantis Models an Open Source Path for On-Prem App Deployments
    Mirantis unveiled a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that provides a step-by-step path to deploy applications using open source platforms in on-premise cloud environments. The Model Designer for Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) is basically a website that includes drop-down menu options to simplify the application deployment process. It’s curated with open source tools to help with that deployment process, but also to provide users with enough flexibility to meet their support needs. It begins by having a user describe the level of support they need. Boris Renski, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Mirantis, noted during an interview at this week’s Open Infrastructure Show in Denver that those levels of support are tied to basic configurability levels. Those labels include “I am too young to die” for those seeking the most support, to “Ultraviolence” for those willing to take more operational control.
  • Wayfair charts open source components course to growth
    In a low lit operations room in the upscale Back Bay neighborhood, technical teams watch monitors that show the electronic heartbeat of Wayfair.com's data flow. They watch big data move through a stream of open source components that Wayfair's developers have built and its data scientist ultimately analyzes, with the objective to continually improve the customer experience at the company's e-commerce site for home furnishings. [...] That led to their using open source big data components, such as Hadoop and Spark, and bringing in the first quants -- quantitative analysts -- to study website activity.
  • Blizzard reduces Overwatch VM footprint by 40% with OpenStack Senlin
    Blizzard Entertainment has turned to OpenStack's Senlin clustering service to help with autoscaling infrastructure for its massively popular first-person shooter Overwatch, accounting for a 40 percent reduction in its virtual machine (VM) usage as a result. Overwatch now accounts for more than $1 billion in revenues for the game studio and is an e-sports phenomenon. Blizzard runs its multiplayer games, like World of Warcraft and Diablo, using virtual gaming servers running on OpenStack on private cloud infrastructure across 11 global data centres.

Red Hat in the NHS (UK) and in Singapore (Money FM Podcast)

  • UK National Health Service Deploys Open Source Hybrid Clouds With Red Hat
    The National Health Service in the UK is set to benefit from open source hybrid cloud technologies being deployed by Red Hat (NYSE: RHT) on behalf of its executive bodies. Public Health England (PHE), an executive agency of the UK Department of Health and Social Care, is using Red Hat’s technologies to support modern computing architectures and solutions, including high-performance computing (HPC) and multi-cloud operations. PHE’s mission is to protect and improve the nation’s health and wellbeing and reduce health inequalities. It has a national leadership role in developing new models of public health together with national and local government, the National Health Service (NHS), the voluntary and community sector, industry, the scientific and academic community and global public health partners. The organisation wanted an open, scalable, enterprise-grade Linux platform to serve as the foundation for its computing footprint today and in the future. It also wanted a scalable private cloud infrastructure to power its HPC clusters used to analyse the ever growing amount of data required to deliver modern public health services.
  • Red Hat Helps Public Health England Use Open Source to Pursue Hybrid Cloud Operations
  • Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat - Is open-source software secure enough for your business?
  • Money FM podcast: The Hot Seat: Is open source secure enough?
    Synopsis: If you’ve used applications like VLC Media Player, or started a Wordpress blog, you’ve benefited from open source. Dirk‐Peter van Leeuwen, senior vice-president and general manager for Red Hat in Asia Pacific shares more about open source and if it's worth thinking about for businesses.

Security Leftovers

