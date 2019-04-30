Events: Open Source Week 2019, Open Infrastructure Summit 2019, and FLISol Panama 2019 South Africa’s top Linux and Open Source conference here in October Open Source Week 2019, which includes the PyConZA, LinuxConf, and PostgresConf events, will take place at The Wanderers in Johannesburg from 7-11 October. Open Source Week 2019 kicks off with LinuxConf [ZA] 2019 – an Open Source and Linux conference – on 7 October. Topics covered at LinuxConf [ZA] will include Linux Kernel and OS, Linux distributions, virtualisation, system administration, open source applications, networking, and development environments.

Open source is an innovation philosophy As the Open Infrastructure Summit, previously known as the OpenStack Summit, kicks off in Denver delegates were told: “Open source is not a marketing initiative, and it’s not a business model. It’s an innovation philosophy.” Those were the words of Jonathan Bryce, executive director, OpenStack Foundation. They underscored the whole first day of the conference from keynote to media/analyst briefing to conversations with vendors.

FLISol Panama 2019 FLISoL is the largest Free Software dissemination event in Latin America and is aimed at all types of audiences: students, academics, businessmen, workers, public officials, enthusiasts and even people who do not have much computer knowledge. The FLISoL has been celebrated since 2005 and since 2008 it was adopted on the 4th Saturday of April, every year. The admission is free and its main objective is to promote the use of free software, making known to the general public the philosophy, scope, progress and development. The event is organized by local Free Software Communities and is developed simultaneously with events which Free Software is installed free of charge and totally legal, on the attendants’s computers.

OpenStack and More How OpenStack supports Verizon Media's publications A $4.4bn deal in 2015 saw AOL-owned publications transferred to Verizon Media (at that time called Oath, the group was rebranded in January 2019). Despite the long legacy tail, the company now runs the majority of its publications on open source. Speaking at the Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver this week, architecture director James Penick drew a direct line from the days of in-house development at Yahoo to the pivot to open source infrastructure which supports the titles today.

How does OpenStack fit in to a newly independent SUSE? The OpenStack Foundation chairman of the board Alan Clark talks us through OpenStack, open infrastructure and the future of SUSE.

Mirantis Models an Open Source Path for On-Prem App Deployments Mirantis unveiled a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that provides a step-by-step path to deploy applications using open source platforms in on-premise cloud environments. The Model Designer for Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) is basically a website that includes drop-down menu options to simplify the application deployment process. It’s curated with open source tools to help with that deployment process, but also to provide users with enough flexibility to meet their support needs. It begins by having a user describe the level of support they need. Boris Renski, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Mirantis, noted during an interview at this week’s Open Infrastructure Show in Denver that those levels of support are tied to basic configurability levels. Those labels include “I am too young to die” for those seeking the most support, to “Ultraviolence” for those willing to take more operational control.

Wayfair charts open source components course to growth In a low lit operations room in the upscale Back Bay neighborhood, technical teams watch monitors that show the electronic heartbeat of Wayfair.com's data flow. They watch big data move through a stream of open source components that Wayfair's developers have built and its data scientist ultimately analyzes, with the objective to continually improve the customer experience at the company's e-commerce site for home furnishings. [...] That led to their using open source big data components, such as Hadoop and Spark, and bringing in the first quants -- quantitative analysts -- to study website activity.

Blizzard reduces Overwatch VM footprint by 40% with OpenStack Senlin Blizzard Entertainment has turned to OpenStack's Senlin clustering service to help with autoscaling infrastructure for its massively popular first-person shooter Overwatch, accounting for a 40 percent reduction in its virtual machine (VM) usage as a result. Overwatch now accounts for more than $1 billion in revenues for the game studio and is an e-sports phenomenon. Blizzard runs its multiplayer games, like World of Warcraft and Diablo, using virtual gaming servers running on OpenStack on private cloud infrastructure across 11 global data centres.