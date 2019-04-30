OpenStack and More
How OpenStack supports Verizon Media's publications
A $4.4bn deal in 2015 saw AOL-owned publications transferred to Verizon Media (at that time called Oath, the group was rebranded in January 2019). Despite the long legacy tail, the company now runs the majority of its publications on open source.
Speaking at the Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver this week, architecture director James Penick drew a direct line from the days of in-house development at Yahoo to the pivot to open source infrastructure which supports the titles today.
How does OpenStack fit in to a newly independent SUSE?
The OpenStack Foundation chairman of the board Alan Clark talks us through OpenStack, open infrastructure and the future of SUSE.
Mirantis Models an Open Source Path for On-Prem App Deployments
Mirantis unveiled a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that provides a step-by-step path to deploy applications using open source platforms in on-premise cloud environments.
The Model Designer for Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) is basically a website that includes drop-down menu options to simplify the application deployment process. It’s curated with open source tools to help with that deployment process, but also to provide users with enough flexibility to meet their support needs.
It begins by having a user describe the level of support they need. Boris Renski, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Mirantis, noted during an interview at this week’s Open Infrastructure Show in Denver that those levels of support are tied to basic configurability levels. Those labels include “I am too young to die” for those seeking the most support, to “Ultraviolence” for those willing to take more operational control.
Wayfair charts open source components course to growth
In a low lit operations room in the upscale Back Bay neighborhood, technical teams watch monitors that show the electronic heartbeat of Wayfair.com's data flow.
They watch big data move through a stream of open source components that Wayfair's developers have built and its data scientist ultimately analyzes, with the objective to continually improve the customer experience at the company's e-commerce site for home furnishings.
[...]
That led to their using open source big data components, such as Hadoop and Spark, and bringing in the first quants -- quantitative analysts -- to study website activity.
Blizzard reduces Overwatch VM footprint by 40% with OpenStack Senlin
Blizzard Entertainment has turned to OpenStack's Senlin clustering service to help with autoscaling infrastructure for its massively popular first-person shooter Overwatch, accounting for a 40 percent reduction in its virtual machine (VM) usage as a result.
Overwatch now accounts for more than $1 billion in revenues for the game studio and is an e-sports phenomenon. Blizzard runs its multiplayer games, like World of Warcraft and Diablo, using virtual gaming servers running on OpenStack on private cloud infrastructure across 11 global data centres.
