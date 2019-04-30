FOSS in the US Army and Department of Veterans Affairs
-
The Pentagon's Drones May Soon Run on Open Source Software [Ed: Victims of drone strikes (or spying to choose 'targets') will be happy to know the drones were "open"]
Rapid advancements in the commercial drone industry are pushing the Pentagon to rethink how it operates and upgrades its own unmanned aircraft.
On Tuesday, the Defense Innovation Unit announced a $2 million deal with the Swiss-based startup Auterion to enhance its open source drone software. The PX4 platform, which would standardize the operating system for different drone models, could one day power the Army’s entire fleet of small unmanned aircraft.
The contract will support the Defense Department’s broader effort to advance the small unmanned systems—think backpack-sized quadcopters—available to troops in the field.
Today the Defense Department’s drones run largely on custom software that’s created and maintained by a handful of military contractors, but in the commercial sector, open source is king. This more decentralized approach allows the drone industry to quickly build and roll out new tech, while the Pentagon is stuck trudging through the lengthy federal procurement process whenever it wants fresh systems or software.
But using an open source enterprise platform like PX4, the Pentagon would have constant access to the latest innovations in the commercial market without waiting on vendors to upgrade their proprietary systems.
-
DIU Is Helping the US Army Field More Backpack-Sized Drones
The U.S. Army is working with the Pentagon’s internal startup accelerator to adapt small commercial drones—think hobbyists’ quadcopters—for the battlefield.
The Defense Innovation Unit on Monday announced it will begin offering its expertise to the Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance program. Under the initiative, the Army plans to work with commercial drone companies to build small, inexpensive aircraft that troops in the field could use to survey their surroundings.
-
DoD Taps Auterion for Open-Source UAS Control Software
The Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit has awarded a $2M contract to Swiss firm Auterion for a drone operation software, Nextgov reported Thursday.
The company's PX4 open-source platform is designed to establish a common, standardized control system for different kinds of unmanned aircraft systems.
The software's open-source design would allow DoD to apply future technologies without the need for system updates.
-
VA Deploys Open-Source App to Streamline Agency Operations
Employees from the Department of Veterans Affairs developed concepts for platforms that help streamline agency operations through the open-source Light Electronic Action Framework web application, FCW reported Friday. A panel of judges selected pitches from VA health centers in South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida as winners in the business management, employee onboarding and scheduling topic areas as part of this year's LEAF conference in Virginia.
-
