Events: Cornell Talk, Workshop of RISC-V and Open Infrastructure Summit (OpenStack)

  • Milstein Program Hosts Mozilla Foundation Chairwoman Mitchell Baker

    Mitchell Baker, the co-founder of the Mozilla Foundation — who currently serves as its chairwoman — visited Cornell on Wednesday to speak about the importance of the relationship between STEM and the humanities.

    The Mozilla Foundation is an “open-source nonprofit public benefit organization” that values healthy global communities, diversity, tolerance and technology for the greater good and social benefit, according to Prof. Amy Villarejo, director of the Milstein program.

    Open-source software is software whose code is available online for free to allow modification and editing by anyone.

  • RISC-V Foundation Announces Agenda for RISC-V Workshop Zurich

    The two-day Workshop will feature more than 40 presentations from RISC-V Foundation members.

  • OpenStack Foundation Pushes Collaboration With Other Projects, Communities

    Collaboration without boundaries is the focus for the OpenStack Foundation (OSF) at this week’s Open Infrastructure Summit as the foundation makes moves to remain relevant in the developing open world. This focus refers to collaboration both between the foundation’s own projects and with adjacent open infrastructure communities.

    Today at the summit, the foundation confirmed two new pilot projects — Kata Containers and Zuul — as “top-level open infrastructure projects.” The confirmation of other open source projects is a new direction for the foundation, similar to the “graduation” status that the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) gives projects under its umbrella.

  • OpenStack, no longer the rebel, scrambles to stay relevant

    The OpenStack Foundation has made a name for itself with open source virtual machine software that provides the infrastructure layer for clouds. But the group sees the writing on the wall: VMs will eventually be replaced by containers. And both VMs and containers may eventually be replaced by bare metal machines that can run everything, including serverless and other futuristic technologies. Rather than waiting to become obsolete, the OpenStack Foundation is embracing other open source projects and looking to the future.

    At the group’s Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver yesterday, Mark Shuttleworth, the CEO of Canonical, said, “This year marks 10 years since the first code that would become OpenStack was written.” And of the OpenStack community he said, “We are no longer the rebel outsiders.” He said it’s important for open source organizations such as OpenStack to keep adapting. “Nobody asked to replace dueling vendors with dueling open source organizations. What’s the difference between a vendor that only promotes the ideas that are in its best interest and an open source organization that does the same?”

  • Red Hat Extends OpenStack Edge Support

    Red Hat has delivered distributed compute node (DCN) capabilities within its OpenStack Platform in a move to help customers build an open edge computing architecture. The vendor said this will allow for more consistent, centralized management and less operational overhead from the core out to the edge.

    Red Hat’s OpenStack Platform 13 allows for central management of edge deployments using the same tools that manage core OpenStack deployments. It also supports a smaller OpenStack footprint at resource-constrained edge environments. This includes the ability to run in as little as one node at an edge location. And in terms of 5G services, the edge location can better support low-latency services.

    Sandro Mazziotta, director of NFV product management at Red Hat, explained that the timing of this update aligns with what the vendor is seeing from its customers that are looking to push OpenStack support out toward the edge of network deployments. He noted this was becoming especially important for telco operators deploying 5G networks.

  • Redefining OpenStack in the ‘open infrastructure’ era

    Open source communities, by their very nature, are fast-moving and dynamic places where change is often the only constant. And that is certainly true where OpenStack is concerned.

    In the nine or so years since the open source cloud platform made its debut, it has undergone multiple changes, as would be expected of a product that is updated every six months.

    The changes have seen new components added to the platform over time, as well as stability and security improvements made to it, that have all conspired to assure enterprises that it is a safe bet to base their private and public cloud environments on it.

  • With Kata Containers and Zuul, OpenStack graduates its first infrastructure projects

    Over the course of the last year and a half, the OpenStack Foundation made the switch from purely focusing on the core OpenStack project to opening itself up to other infrastructure-related projects as well. The first two of these projects, Kata Containers and the Zuul project gating system, have now exited their pilot phase and have become the first top-level Open Infrastructure Projects at the OpenStack Foundation.

    The Foundation made the announcement at its Open Infrastructure Summit (previously known as the OpenStack Summit) in Denver today after the organization’s board voted to graduate them ahead of this week’s conference. “It’s an awesome milestone for the projects themselves,” OpenStack Foundation executive direction Jonathan Bryce told me. “It’s a validation of the fact that in the last 18 months, they have created sustainable and productive communities.”

    It’s also a milestone for the OpenStack Foundation itself, though, which is still in the process of reinventing itself in many ways. It can now point at two successful projects that are under its stewardship, which will surely help it as it goes out and tries to attract others who are looking to bring their open-source projects under the aegis of a foundation.

Stable kernels 5.0.13 and 4.19.40

  • Linux 5.0.13
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.0.13 kernel. All users of the 5.0 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.0.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.0.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st...
  • Linux 4.19.40

FOSS in the US Army and Department of Veterans Affairs

  • The Pentagon's Drones May Soon Run on Open Source Software [Ed: Victims of drone strikes (or spying to choose 'targets') will be happy to know the drones were "open"]
    Rapid advancements in the commercial drone industry are pushing the Pentagon to rethink how it operates and upgrades its own unmanned aircraft. On Tuesday, the Defense Innovation Unit announced a $2 million deal with the Swiss-based startup Auterion to enhance its open source drone software. The PX4 platform, which would standardize the operating system for different drone models, could one day power the Army’s entire fleet of small unmanned aircraft. The contract will support the Defense Department’s broader effort to advance the small unmanned systems—think backpack-sized quadcopters—available to troops in the field. Today the Defense Department’s drones run largely on custom software that’s created and maintained by a handful of military contractors, but in the commercial sector, open source is king. This more decentralized approach allows the drone industry to quickly build and roll out new tech, while the Pentagon is stuck trudging through the lengthy federal procurement process whenever it wants fresh systems or software. But using an open source enterprise platform like PX4, the Pentagon would have constant access to the latest innovations in the commercial market without waiting on vendors to upgrade their proprietary systems.
  • DIU Is Helping the US Army Field More Backpack-Sized Drones
    The U.S. Army is working with the Pentagon’s internal startup accelerator to adapt small commercial drones—think hobbyists’ quadcopters—for the battlefield. The Defense Innovation Unit on Monday announced it will begin offering its expertise to the Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance program. Under the initiative, the Army plans to work with commercial drone companies to build small, inexpensive aircraft that troops in the field could use to survey their surroundings.
  • DoD Taps Auterion for Open-Source UAS Control Software
    The Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit has awarded a $2M contract to Swiss firm Auterion for a drone operation software, Nextgov reported Thursday. The company's PX4 open-source platform is designed to establish a common, standardized control system for different kinds of unmanned aircraft systems. The software's open-source design would allow DoD to apply future technologies without the need for system updates.
  • VA Deploys Open-Source App to Streamline Agency Operations
    Employees from the Department of Veterans Affairs developed concepts for platforms that help streamline agency operations through the open-source Light Electronic Action Framework web application, FCW reported Friday. A panel of judges selected pitches from VA health centers in South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida as winners in the business management, employee onboarding and scheduling topic areas as part of this year's LEAF conference in Virginia.

Events: Open Source Week 2019, Open Infrastructure Summit 2019, and FLISol Panama 2019

  • South Africa’s top Linux and Open Source conference here in October
    Open Source Week 2019, which includes the PyConZA, LinuxConf, and PostgresConf events, will take place at The Wanderers in Johannesburg from 7-11 October. Open Source Week 2019 kicks off with LinuxConf [ZA] 2019 – an Open Source and Linux conference – on 7 October. Topics covered at LinuxConf [ZA] will include Linux Kernel and OS, Linux distributions, virtualisation, system administration, open source applications, networking, and development environments.
  • Open source is an innovation philosophy
    As the Open Infrastructure Summit, previously known as the OpenStack Summit, kicks off in Denver delegates were told: “Open source is not a marketing initiative, and it’s not a business model. It’s an innovation philosophy.” Those were the words of Jonathan Bryce, executive director, OpenStack Foundation. They underscored the whole first day of the conference from keynote to media/analyst briefing to conversations with vendors.
  • FLISol Panama 2019
    FLISoL is the largest Free Software dissemination event in Latin America and is aimed at all types of audiences: students, academics, businessmen, workers, public officials, enthusiasts and even people who do not have much computer knowledge. The FLISoL has been celebrated since 2005 and since 2008 it was adopted on the 4th Saturday of April, every year. The admission is free and its main objective is to promote the use of free software, making known to the general public the philosophy, scope, progress and development. The event is organized by local Free Software Communities and is developed simultaneously with events which Free Software is installed free of charge and totally legal, on the attendants’s computers.

OpenStack and More

  • How OpenStack supports Verizon Media's publications
    A $4.4bn deal in 2015 saw AOL-owned publications transferred to Verizon Media (at that time called Oath, the group was rebranded in January 2019). Despite the long legacy tail, the company now runs the majority of its publications on open source. Speaking at the Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver this week, architecture director James Penick drew a direct line from the days of in-house development at Yahoo to the pivot to open source infrastructure which supports the titles today.
  • How does OpenStack fit in to a newly independent SUSE?
    The OpenStack Foundation chairman of the board Alan Clark talks us through OpenStack, open infrastructure and the future of SUSE.
  • Mirantis Models an Open Source Path for On-Prem App Deployments
    Mirantis unveiled a web-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that provides a step-by-step path to deploy applications using open source platforms in on-premise cloud environments. The Model Designer for Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP) is basically a website that includes drop-down menu options to simplify the application deployment process. It’s curated with open source tools to help with that deployment process, but also to provide users with enough flexibility to meet their support needs. It begins by having a user describe the level of support they need. Boris Renski, co-founder and chief marketing officer at Mirantis, noted during an interview at this week’s Open Infrastructure Show in Denver that those levels of support are tied to basic configurability levels. Those labels include “I am too young to die” for those seeking the most support, to “Ultraviolence” for those willing to take more operational control.
  • Wayfair charts open source components course to growth
    In a low lit operations room in the upscale Back Bay neighborhood, technical teams watch monitors that show the electronic heartbeat of Wayfair.com's data flow. They watch big data move through a stream of open source components that Wayfair's developers have built and its data scientist ultimately analyzes, with the objective to continually improve the customer experience at the company's e-commerce site for home furnishings. [...] That led to their using open source big data components, such as Hadoop and Spark, and bringing in the first quants -- quantitative analysts -- to study website activity.
  • Blizzard reduces Overwatch VM footprint by 40% with OpenStack Senlin
    Blizzard Entertainment has turned to OpenStack's Senlin clustering service to help with autoscaling infrastructure for its massively popular first-person shooter Overwatch, accounting for a 40 percent reduction in its virtual machine (VM) usage as a result. Overwatch now accounts for more than $1 billion in revenues for the game studio and is an e-sports phenomenon. Blizzard runs its multiplayer games, like World of Warcraft and Diablo, using virtual gaming servers running on OpenStack on private cloud infrastructure across 11 global data centres.

