Events: Cornell Talk, Workshop of RISC-V and Open Infrastructure Summit (OpenStack)
-
Milstein Program Hosts Mozilla Foundation Chairwoman Mitchell Baker
Mitchell Baker, the co-founder of the Mozilla Foundation — who currently serves as its chairwoman — visited Cornell on Wednesday to speak about the importance of the relationship between STEM and the humanities.
The Mozilla Foundation is an “open-source nonprofit public benefit organization” that values healthy global communities, diversity, tolerance and technology for the greater good and social benefit, according to Prof. Amy Villarejo, director of the Milstein program.
Open-source software is software whose code is available online for free to allow modification and editing by anyone.
-
RISC-V Foundation Announces Agenda for RISC-V Workshop Zurich
The two-day Workshop will feature more than 40 presentations from RISC-V Foundation members.
-
OpenStack Foundation Pushes Collaboration With Other Projects, Communities
Collaboration without boundaries is the focus for the OpenStack Foundation (OSF) at this week’s Open Infrastructure Summit as the foundation makes moves to remain relevant in the developing open world. This focus refers to collaboration both between the foundation’s own projects and with adjacent open infrastructure communities.
Today at the summit, the foundation confirmed two new pilot projects — Kata Containers and Zuul — as “top-level open infrastructure projects.” The confirmation of other open source projects is a new direction for the foundation, similar to the “graduation” status that the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) gives projects under its umbrella.
-
OpenStack, no longer the rebel, scrambles to stay relevant
The OpenStack Foundation has made a name for itself with open source virtual machine software that provides the infrastructure layer for clouds. But the group sees the writing on the wall: VMs will eventually be replaced by containers. And both VMs and containers may eventually be replaced by bare metal machines that can run everything, including serverless and other futuristic technologies. Rather than waiting to become obsolete, the OpenStack Foundation is embracing other open source projects and looking to the future.
At the group’s Open Infrastructure Summit in Denver yesterday, Mark Shuttleworth, the CEO of Canonical, said, “This year marks 10 years since the first code that would become OpenStack was written.” And of the OpenStack community he said, “We are no longer the rebel outsiders.” He said it’s important for open source organizations such as OpenStack to keep adapting. “Nobody asked to replace dueling vendors with dueling open source organizations. What’s the difference between a vendor that only promotes the ideas that are in its best interest and an open source organization that does the same?”
-
Red Hat Extends OpenStack Edge Support
Red Hat has delivered distributed compute node (DCN) capabilities within its OpenStack Platform in a move to help customers build an open edge computing architecture. The vendor said this will allow for more consistent, centralized management and less operational overhead from the core out to the edge.
Red Hat’s OpenStack Platform 13 allows for central management of edge deployments using the same tools that manage core OpenStack deployments. It also supports a smaller OpenStack footprint at resource-constrained edge environments. This includes the ability to run in as little as one node at an edge location. And in terms of 5G services, the edge location can better support low-latency services.
Sandro Mazziotta, director of NFV product management at Red Hat, explained that the timing of this update aligns with what the vendor is seeing from its customers that are looking to push OpenStack support out toward the edge of network deployments. He noted this was becoming especially important for telco operators deploying 5G networks.
-
Redefining OpenStack in the ‘open infrastructure’ era
Open source communities, by their very nature, are fast-moving and dynamic places where change is often the only constant. And that is certainly true where OpenStack is concerned.
In the nine or so years since the open source cloud platform made its debut, it has undergone multiple changes, as would be expected of a product that is updated every six months.
The changes have seen new components added to the platform over time, as well as stability and security improvements made to it, that have all conspired to assure enterprises that it is a safe bet to base their private and public cloud environments on it.
-
With Kata Containers and Zuul, OpenStack graduates its first infrastructure projects
Over the course of the last year and a half, the OpenStack Foundation made the switch from purely focusing on the core OpenStack project to opening itself up to other infrastructure-related projects as well. The first two of these projects, Kata Containers and the Zuul project gating system, have now exited their pilot phase and have become the first top-level Open Infrastructure Projects at the OpenStack Foundation.
The Foundation made the announcement at its Open Infrastructure Summit (previously known as the OpenStack Summit) in Denver today after the organization’s board voted to graduate them ahead of this week’s conference. “It’s an awesome milestone for the projects themselves,” OpenStack Foundation executive direction Jonathan Bryce told me. “It’s a validation of the fact that in the last 18 months, they have created sustainable and productive communities.”
It’s also a milestone for the OpenStack Foundation itself, though, which is still in the process of reinventing itself in many ways. It can now point at two successful projects that are under its stewardship, which will surely help it as it goes out and tries to attract others who are looking to bring their open-source projects under the aegis of a foundation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 479 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable kernels 5.0.13 and 4.19.40
FOSS in the US Army and Department of Veterans Affairs
Events: Open Source Week 2019, Open Infrastructure Summit 2019, and FLISol Panama 2019
OpenStack and More
Recent comments
8 min 22 sec ago
9 min 57 sec ago
27 min 16 sec ago
15 hours 8 min ago
15 hours 41 min ago
16 hours 5 min ago
16 hours 20 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
1 day 41 min ago