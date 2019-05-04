Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Review: ROSA Fresh R11

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of May 2019 05:54:35 AM Filed under
MDV
Reviews

Some of these issues are related to security and encryption, which doesn't appear to be a first-class citizen in ROSA. The other issues I encountered were likely to be Plasma-specific. I suspect there may be a setting in Plasma that alters the behaviour of, say, notifications. For new users, though, finding settings in Plasma can be akin to Hansel and Gretel looking for bread crumbs in the woods. For instance, I found an "Event Notification and Actions" menu by searching for "notifications" in the main menu. The window lists "event sources" such as "Archive Mail Agent", "KDE e-mail client" and "KMail" and for each source you are presented with a "State", "Title" and (sometimes) a "Description". I honestly don't understand most of the settings and gave up trying to tweak how notifications are displayed.

Conclusions

From what I have read about ROSA I gather the distro's aim is to be a user-friendly system for everyday users. If that is indeed what ROSA aims for then it largely achieves that goal. It does have some rough edges though; there is plenty of polish and a lot to like but it never took long for some cracks to appear.

For me, the main area where ROSA fell short is software management. Rpmdrake is awkward to use and the urpmi package manager is likely to be daunting for most new users. A software centre with some curated applications and/or support for package formats such as Snaps and Flatpaks would be a welcome improvement.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Intel Linux and the Linux Foundation

  • Intel Linux Patches Revised For SVA/SVM Virtualization
    Intel's patches for providing shared virtual address (SVA) support for IOMMU and VT-D in the Linux kernel have been revised. The third revision to these Intel SVA/SVM virtualization patches were posted on Friday for review. However, given the timing it unfortunately will be too late to try to see it merged for the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel.
  • Intel's Linux Ice Lake Gen11 Drivers Are Feature-Complete
    Intel now officially considers its open-source Linux drivers for Ice Lake’s Gen11 graphics feature-complete, more specifically the OpenGL and Vulkan drivers that are respectively called i915 and ANV. This means Gen11 is now fully supported in both drivers. According to the patch notes, the drivers should be running “more-or-less” at full performance. Up to now, when running the OpenGL or Vulkan drivers with Gen11 hardware present, a warning would appear that they did not fully support Gen11 yet, with possible instability and lower performance as a result. Phoronix reports that these warnings have now been removed. Instead, the code now says that they are fully supported, just like earlier generations.
  • Open-source innovation group welcomes 43 new members
    Nonprofit organization The Linux Foundation has added 38 Silver members and five Associate members to its ranks, as it continues its drive to support growth, sustainability and innovation of open-source projects. [...] Its five new associate members, which are comprised of government agencies and not-for-profit organizations, were Energy Foundation, ENTSO-E, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, Kodi Foundation and world-renowned education and research technology institution Stanford University.

How to use CherryTree for note taking

In Linux, everything is a file; in CherryTree, everything is a "node." Nodes can be plain text, rich text, or have automatic syntax highlighting for a variety of common programming and markup languages. Each node can have child nodes, allowing you to easily organize your information. Child nodes can have their own children with independent properties. In my role as Fedora program manager, I run several IRC meetings. My Fedora CherryTree file has a node for release meetings. Each release is a child under that, with a subsequent child node for the beta and final meetings. Under those child nodes, I have nodes for each iteration of the meeting. I have a template for the IRC commands in one of the higher-level nodes, which I copy into the child nodes with the appropriate details filled in. This way, I have notes for each meeting available without having to use version control. Read more

GNOME: EOS and GNOME Shell

  • Kung-fu Master, Blindfolded debugging
    Recently I've been working in the EOS update. The change is really big because EOS has some modifications over the upstream code so there are a lot of commits applied after the last stable upstream commit. EOS 3.5 was based on gnome 3.26 and we are updating to use the gnome 3.32 so all the downstream changes done since the last release should be rebased on top of the new code and during this process we refactor the code and commits using new tools and remove what's now in gnome upstream. I've been working in the Hack computer custom functionality that's on top of the EOS desktop and basically I've been rebasing the code in the shell to do the Flip to Hack, the Clubhouse, a side component and notification override to propse hack quests and the wobbly windows effects. I've been working mainly with gnome shell and updating javascript code to the new gjs version, but this was a big change and some rare bugs.
  • At Last, GNOME Shell! At Long La…
    Alex, aka BabyWogue, aka that anime guy with an unhinged hatred towards Ubuntu, Canonical, and anything coloured orange, has spotted a “very useful change” in GNOME Shell’s development code, i.e. the work towards GNOME 3.34. [...] Open the Applications Overview (that’s the official name for the app launcher grid) on the Ubuntu (or other Linux) desktop and you are instantly greeted by an alphabetised gallery of application launchers. But look closer and you’ll spot something spurious. Despite there being ample room to show them, you’ll notice that many app labels are not complete; they trail off into ellipses at the end.

Shows/Video/Audio: Open Source Security Podcast, Linux Action News, GNU World Order and Manjaro Openbox First Impressions and Review

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6