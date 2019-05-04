[Review] Void Linux, a Linux BSD Hybrid
Like Solus, Void Linux is written from scratch and does not depend on any other operating system. It is a rolling release. Unlike the majority of Linux distros, Void does not use systemd. Instead, it uses runit. Another thing that separates Void from the rest of Linux distros is the fact that they use LibreSSL instead of OpenSSL. Void also offers support for the musl C library. In fact, when you download a .iso file, you can choose between glibc and musl.
In Linux, everything is a file; in CherryTree, everything is a "node." Nodes can be plain text, rich text, or have automatic syntax highlighting for a variety of common programming and markup languages. Each node can have child nodes, allowing you to easily organize your information. Child nodes can have their own children with independent properties. In my role as Fedora program manager, I run several IRC meetings. My Fedora CherryTree file has a node for release meetings. Each release is a child under that, with a subsequent child node for the beta and final meetings. Under those child nodes, I have nodes for each iteration of the meeting. I have a template for the IRC commands in one of the higher-level nodes, which I copy into the child nodes with the appropriate details filled in. This way, I have notes for each meeting available without having to use version control.
