Intel Linux and the Linux Foundation Intel Linux Patches Revised For SVA/SVM Virtualization Intel's patches for providing shared virtual address (SVA) support for IOMMU and VT-D in the Linux kernel have been revised. The third revision to these Intel SVA/SVM virtualization patches were posted on Friday for review. However, given the timing it unfortunately will be too late to try to see it merged for the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel.

Intel's Linux Ice Lake Gen11 Drivers Are Feature-Complete Intel now officially considers its open-source Linux drivers for Ice Lake’s Gen11 graphics feature-complete, more specifically the OpenGL and Vulkan drivers that are respectively called i915 and ANV. This means Gen11 is now fully supported in both drivers. According to the patch notes, the drivers should be running “more-or-less” at full performance. Up to now, when running the OpenGL or Vulkan drivers with Gen11 hardware present, a warning would appear that they did not fully support Gen11 yet, with possible instability and lower performance as a result. Phoronix reports that these warnings have now been removed. Instead, the code now says that they are fully supported, just like earlier generations.

Open-source innovation group welcomes 43 new members Nonprofit organization The Linux Foundation has added 38 Silver members and five Associate members to its ranks, as it continues its drive to support growth, sustainability and innovation of open-source projects. [...] Its five new associate members, which are comprised of government agencies and not-for-profit organizations, were Energy Foundation, ENTSO-E, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, Kodi Foundation and world-renowned education and research technology institution Stanford University.

How to use CherryTree for note taking In Linux, everything is a file; in CherryTree, everything is a "node." Nodes can be plain text, rich text, or have automatic syntax highlighting for a variety of common programming and markup languages. Each node can have child nodes, allowing you to easily organize your information. Child nodes can have their own children with independent properties. In my role as Fedora program manager, I run several IRC meetings. My Fedora CherryTree file has a node for release meetings. Each release is a child under that, with a subsequent child node for the beta and final meetings. Under those child nodes, I have nodes for each iteration of the meeting. I have a template for the IRC commands in one of the higher-level nodes, which I copy into the child nodes with the appropriate details filled in. This way, I have notes for each meeting available without having to use version control.