Linux 5.1

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of May 2019 06:37:49 AM
Linux
  • Linux 5.1
    So it's a bit later in the day than I usually do this, just because I
was waffling about the release. Partly because I got some small pull
requests today, but mostly just because I wasn't looking forward to
the timing of this upcoming 5.2 merge window.

But the last-minute pull requests really weren't big enough to justify
delaying things over, and hopefully the merge window timing won't be
all that painful either. I just happen to have the college graduation
of my oldest happen right smack dab in the middle of the upcoming
merge window, so I might be effectively offline for a few days there.
If worst comes to worst, I'll extend it to make it all work, but I
don't think it will be needed.

Anyway, on to 5.1 itself. The past week has been pretty calm, and the
final patch from rc6 is not all that big. The shortlog is appended,
but it's small changes all over. Networking, filesystem code, drivers,
tooling, arch updates. Nothing particularly odd stands out.

Of course, the shortlog below is just for that final calm week. On the
whole, 5.1 looks very normal with just over 13k commits (plus another
1k+ if you count merges). Which is pretty much our normal size these
days. No way to boil that down to a sane shortlog, with work all over.

Go out and test,

                Linus
  • The 5.1 kernel has been released

    Linus has released the 5.1 kernel, right on schedule. Some of the significant changes in the release include BPF spinlocks, more year-2038 preparation, the TEO CPU-frequency governor, The io_uring fast asynchronous I/O mechanism, initial support for pidfds (file descriptors that refer to a process), the SafeSetID security module, and much more.

  • Linux Kernel 5.1 Officially Released, Here's What's New

    Linus Torvalds has announced today the release of the Linux 5.1 kernel series, a featureful kernel branch that brings lots of great additions, as well as improvements to existing features.

    After one and a half months in development, the Linux 5.1 kernel series is finally here, and we can tell you all about its new features and enhancements. First and foremost, we'd like to remind everyone out there attempting to grab and install Linux kernel 5.1 that this isn't a long-term supported branch, so you better stick with your current LTS kernel instead.

    "The past week has been pretty calm, and the final patch from rc6 is not all that big," said Linus Torvalds in a mailing list announcement. "On the whole, 5.1 looks very normal with just over 13k commits (plus another 1k+ if you count merges). Which is pretty much our normal size these days.

  • Linux 5.1 Should Be Released Today With IO_uring, Faster zRAM, More Icelake

    Linus Torvalds will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo today with the anticipated release of the Linux 5.1 kernel.

    Barring any last minute regrets causing Linus to opt for a 5.1-rc8 test release, Linux 5.1.0 will be out today. Last week Torvalds indicated he was feeling like the release should be ready this weekend as opposed to kicking in an extra RC.

  • Linux 5.1 Has Been Released With Plenty Of New Features

    As was expected, Linus Torvalds just tagged the Linux 5.1 stable kernel.

    After seven release candidates, Linux 5.1 is ready to meet the world and subsequently Linux Git moves on to tracking Linux 5.2 developments beginning with the two week merge window. Linux 5.2 is looking especially interesting but that won't be out for stable users until July so for now we have Linux 5.1.

    Linux 5.1 is bringing many exciting changes like a new I/O interface, Habana Labs Goya AI processor support, new ACPI support, a lot of new hardware support, and more. See our Linux 5.1 feature overview for a complete overview.

»

Linus Torvalds Releases Linux 5.1 With Lots Of New Features

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 6th of May 2019 07:45:15 AM.
  • Linus Torvalds Releases Linux 5.1 With Lots Of New Features

    Linux boss Linus Torvalds has released the stable version of Linux kernel 5.1 after seven release candidates. Kernel releases generally achieve the stable status after seven or eight release candidates, so it’s great for Linux 5.1 to take shape a week early. Also, the “Shy Crocodile” codename of the latest release remains the same as the past ones.

    Compared to other releases, Linux 5.1 arrived a bit late in the day due to some last-minute pull requests. In his announcement post, Linus wrote that the requests “weren’t big enough to justify delaying things over, and hopefully the merge window timing won’t be all that painful either.”

