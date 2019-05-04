Programming Leftovers
XSEDE Teams with Cal State for Advanced Computing Training
The need for more young people in STEM careers in a growing concern for the HPC community. Along these lines, more than 70 undergraduate and graduate students participated in the recent XSEDE/DIRECT-STEM training workshops at Cal State LA. The year-long program enables undergraduate and graduate students to participate in a series of voluntary Saturday workshops.
[...]
After researching schools, Akli and Rosie Gomez of the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) made a visit to Cal State LA to talk with leadership about partnering with XSEDE. They learned that the DIRECT-STEM program focused primarily on math concepts in an applied context, and that they had just begun teaching programming in Python, a computer language.
-
Netflix: Python programming language is behind every film you stream
According to Python developers at Netflix, the language is used through the "full content lifecycle", from security tools, to its recommendation algorithms, and its proprietary content distribution network (CDN) Open Connect, which ensures that content is streamed from network devices that are as close as possible to end users.
Ahead of the Python Software Foundation's PyCon conference next week in Cleveland, the streaming giant has been detailing how it uses the open-source language.
-
9 Open Source Tools and Resources for the Internet of Things (IoT)
The Internet of Things (IoT) is winning over the world. The expansion of smart gadgets creates a global network that has the power to change the way we live and do business. The new technology influences almost everything around us, from home appliances and planning to architecture and marketing.
IoT is defined as a system of interrelated computing devices that are provided with unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction. According to the report, more than 64 billion IoT devices will be active worldwide by 2025.
If you are interested in IoT development, you are probably trying to find the best resources currently available online. Our job is to help you with that, so keep reading to see nine open source tools and resources for IoT.
-
Puppet updates its flagship product with increased support for Bolt, an open-source task automator
Puppet’s latest edition of its flagship infrastructure automation software includes additional support for Bolt, an open-source project that the company believes makes it easier for customers to move into the automation era.
Puppet Enterprise 2019.1, which will become generally available next week, will also enjoy additional support for YAML, the beloved and bemoaned data serialization language that is closely associated with the Kubernetes container-orchestration project, now that Bolt supports the language. The product is the Portland company’s first major release under new Puppet CEO Yvonne Wassenaar and since the departure of Omri Gazitt, Puppet’s chief product officer, in March.
-
5 Reasons Why Jenkins Is The Most-Used Open Source Tool By Developers
Jenkins is an open-source continuous integration tool which is written in Java. By default, Jenkins will be running on port 8080. It is a master-slave topology which distributes the build and testing efforts over slave servers with the results automatically accumulated on the master.
It is not only a continuous integration server but also has a highly active community that works towards improving codes, write plugins, participates on mailing lists, writes bug reports, etc. It can be installed through native system packages, Docker, or even run standalone by any machine with a Java Runtime Environment (JRE) installed. Jenkins helps an organisation to advance the software development process through automation.
-
HiveMQ goes open source: “We want to give something back to the Java community”
It has just been announced: The MQTT Message Broker, HiveMQ, will be open sourced under the Apache 2.0 license, to the delight of many Java developers. We talked with Dominik Obermaier, technical director of HiveMQ / dc-square GmbH about this step, the technical aspects of HiveMQ, and the future of the project.
-
Improve gcore and support dumping ELF headers
Back in 2016, when life was simpler, a Fedora GDB user reported a bug (or a feature request, depending on how you interpret it) saying that GDB's gcore command did not respect the COREFILTER_ELF_HEADERS flag, which instructs it to dump memory pages containing ELF headers. As you may or may not remember, I have already written about the broader topic of revamping GDB's internal corefile dump algorithm; it's an interesting read and I recommend it if you don't know how Linux (or GDB) decides which mappings to dump to a corefile.
[...]
The solution was "simple": I needed to improve the current heuristics and teach GDB how to determine if a mapping contains an ELF header or not. For that, I chose to follow the Linux kernel's algorithm, which basically checks the first 4 bytes of the mapping and compares them against \177ELF, which is ELF's magic number. If the comparison succeeds, then we just assume we're dealing with a mapping that contains an ELF header and dump it.
In all fairness, Linux just dumps the first page (4K) of the mapping, in order to save space. It would be possible to make GDB do the same, but I chose the faster way and just dumped the whole mapping, which, in most scenarios, shouldn't be a big problem.
-
Making your Python decorators even better, with functool.wraps
The good news: I gave a talk on Friday morning, at PyCon 2019, called “Practical decorators.”
The better news: It was a huge crowd, and people have responded very warmly to the talk. Thanks to everyone at PyCon who came to talk to me about it!
However: Several people, at the talk and afterwards, asked me about “functool.wraps“.
So, please think of this post as an addendum to my talk.
-
ThunderX2 Getting Big MEMMOVE Performance Boost With Glibc 2.30
or those running Arm servers powered by the Cavium ThunderX2, a big performance optimization is on the way for Glibc 2.30.
The memmove function for moving a block of memory will be much faster on ThunderX2 hardware with this next Glibc release.
-
