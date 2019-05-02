OSS Leftovers
-
LoRa Gets Open Source Software
Semtech released the first batch of open source code it is developing to ease the job of creating new LoRa networks. The arrival of LoRa Basics marks the start of a developer program fostered by the company behind LoRa chips.
-
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Flow
Last week, the team behind the Flow programming language open-sourced the language. Flow is a language for creating complex, multi-platform apps.
Flow was created in 2010, and is sometimes referred to as Flow9 in order to avoid confusion with Facebook’s ‘flow’ typechecker, which came out after.
According to the Flow team, Flow is easy to learn and is based on the semantics of other functional languages. Its syntax is similar to C, which many programmers are already familiar with, the team explained.
-
Hosting Company Suspends Account Over Open Source BitTorrent Software
It's no surprise that some hosting companies rather not host torrent sites that offer a wide variety of pirated content. In some cases, however, an anti-torrent policy can go further than needed. This is what developer Maurerr found out, when his free hosting account was suspended for uploading a package with of the Open Source BitTorrent software LibTorrent.
[...]
Apparently, the “prohibited” activity was related to the word torrent. The hosting service didn’t provide much more detail, and when we asked why the LibTorrent package wasn’t allowed the answer was short but clear.
“Torrents and torrent related content is strictly prohibited on our service,” a representative informed us.
Profreehost.com offers a free service and has all the right to ban whatever content they please, of course. Perhaps the company has limited staff or negative experiences with torrent related abuse in the past.
However, in this case, the filter appears a bit broad, to say the least
-
Greenhouse Gas and Dietary choices Open source Toolkit (GGDOT) Hack Brunel
We are running a series of hacks to develop tools for estimating the contribution of food to greenhouse gas emissions, as part of the Greenhouse Gas and Dietary choices Open source Toolkit (GGDOT) project funded by N8 Agrifood www.ggdot.org . We have made a database and some python tools for you to play with which shows a breakdown of emissions and nutrition for a set of foods you specify e.g. what you ate yesterday, or your favourite recipe, or the average UK diet. We are also interested in your input in developing outreach activities on this topic, including games for the upcoming stand Take a Bite out of Climate Change at the Royal Society Summer Science Exhibition 2019.
-
GrammaTech releases Binary Analysis and Rewriting Interface into Open Source
GrammaTech is making its Intermediate Representation for Binaries (GTIRB), a data structure representing binaries for analysis and rewriting, available as free and open source software.
The developer of commercial embedded software assurance tools and advanced cybersecurity solutions, hopes to create a common framework for communication and collaboration between researchers and practitioners in the field of binary analysis, reverse engineering, and binary rewriting.
Binary analysis enables the review of binary software to detect cyber vulnerabilities and binary rewriting enables the remediation of these vulnerabilities in the binary software. Both depend on a high-quality intermediate representation (IR) of the binary and a high-quality disassembler to lift executables to this IR.
-
Goldilocks and her open source options
Of course, this swing of the pendulum would not last forever. The simple truth regarding the benefits of open source software was too great to be ignored. There was no hiding that the collaborative nature of open source software often provides flexibility, cost-reductions, and cutting-edge development. But before open source, there was “free software,” promoted by the Free Software Foundation - Free as in “free speech, not free beer.” Founded by Richard Stallman in 1985, the Free Software Foundation defines the four essential freedoms of software that users are free to run, copy, distribute, study, change, and improve the software. While the FSF worked to protect the freedom of software, it was not completely viable in the commercial world. Eventually, in the late 1990s, the first big shoe dropped when Netscape chose to release its source code of their suite of web browsing tools, Netscape Communicator. This was a pivotal point in the open source movement and the foundation of the Open Source Initiative.
-
Creating a winning open-source strategy
According to a joint study by The New Stack and The Linux Foundation, 53% of companies across industries currently – or, at least, plan to – use open-source software, and larger companies are about twice as likely to use it as their smaller counterparts. For many of these businesses, adopting open source is viewed as a cost-saving measure. The alternatives, after all, are either developing in-house proprietary software or licensing software from a third party. Depending on the capabilities involved, both options can quickly run up an intimidating bill.
-
Yelp open-sources Bento Android framework for modular UI development
Yelp might maintain one of the most popular crowdsourced business directories in the world with over 33 million unique monthly visitors, but its software developers aren’t just twiddling their thumbs. Case in point? The San Francisco company today detailed Bento, an open source Java and Kotlin toolset for building modularized Android user interfaces.
-
Rafay Systems Open Sources Kubernetes Tools
At the DockerCon 2019 conference, Rafay Systems promised to make available implementations of several Kubernetes controllers, operators and custom resource descriptors (CRDs) as open source code.
Rafay Systems CEO Haseeb Budhani says the company developed these tools and utilities as part of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that abstracts away the complexity of deploying and managing Kubernetes clusters running on-premises or in any public cloud.
-
Shift-Left Security is About Empowerment, Not Encroachment
Containers have changed the security conversation in many organizations
There are many reasons why containers have become popular in recent years. For one, they help developers maintain consistency across platforms and through the software delivery chain. As a result, it’s now the norm to consider whatever is in the container to be the developers’ responsibility, while operators own what is outside of it.
Kubernetes has challenged that paradigm even further by providing developers with access to its native API, affecting operational parameters.
-
Open Source Blockchain Browser, Brave And Its Fork, Dissenter, At Odds: Which Team Will Prevail?
Brave is a project that could have potentially gained attraction due to the involvement of the Co-Founder of Mozilla, Brenda Eich. In addition, its features have been praiseworthy as well, some of which include speedier browsing, rewards for contributors and the ability prevent the pop-up of ads or to simply get rewarded for watching them. A more recent option was for its users to earn BAT (Basic Attention Tokens) for watching ads.
Null TX reports that this could be a problem because of the distribution of ads, that is, it is more tailored in specific regions. This has been disputed amongst Brave supporters. While a short-term problem, the news outlet believes that over the long-run (with popularity and success), this sort of thing is surely to disappear.
-
10 Top Mongodb GUI tools to manage databases graphically
MongoDB open source database program is available in Community, Enterprise MongoDB Atlas Editions. The community server edition is free to use while for the MongoDB Enterprise Server which is commercial edition one has to buy its subscription. It is available for Windows, Linux, and OS X. The MongoDB Atlas is meant to run on cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.
The MongoDB is a document-oriented database program fall under the NoSQL database program category and uses JSON-like documents with schemata.
The default interface of the MongoDB is a (CLI) command line and become difficult for new users to handle the databases like a pro. So, here we come up with some of the best available MongoDB management tools to provide a GUI interface in order to improve productivity. Just like phpmyadmin to provide HTTP web-based GUI interface for MySQL/MariaDB databases. However, all tools comprised here are not HTTP based and only a few of them provide a web interface to MongoDB.
-
What is an Open Source LMS and Should You Opt for One?
The open source LMS trend, led by industry pioneers such as Moodle, has dominated e-learning in the last few years. However, many organizations still swear by proprietary LMS and its advantages over open source LMS. We assess these two options and look at the factors you should consider before making a decision.
On the surface, open source Learn Management Systems (LMS) can appear to be an attractive value proposition, especially for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). You can get started with zero upfront costs, scale as necessary, customize as required, and easily transfer content without any vendor lock-in. However, open source LMS comes with a few critical disadvantages which are often swept under the rug – hosting is still done on-premise/cloud which means you are spending heavily on storage. Also, open source LMS assumes a level of technical know-how which may be missing in your organization.
-
Open Source SuiteCRM by SalesAgility Takes Aim at Salesforce With New Cloud Hosting Service
SalesAgility, the authors and maintainers of open source SuiteCRM, are pleased to announce the launch of Suite:OnDemand to provide the freedoms of Open Source CRM as a Software as a Service (SaaS) product.
-
Tidelift announces major enhancements to managed open source platform
-
Tidelift is building a new model for open source software: Airbnb for maintainers
The challenges and issues within open source are well-documented. Indeed, some, such as Nadia Eghbal have suggested it’s a timebomb waiting to explode. However, Tidelift is building what it believes is a better model for open source software.
An announcement made at the end of April signalled a new chapter in Tidelift’s young life – having secured $25 million Series B funding back in January, it has now extended its coverage of open source projects, with full ‘support’ for more than 1,000 of them, and new tools for subscribers.
-
Samasource and Cornell Technologies Declares iMaterialist-Fashion, A Vigorous, Open Source Fashion Data Set for R&D purposes
Samasource and Cornell Tech announced today their collaboration on iMaterialist-Fashion, a high-quality data set to enable research into advanced methods for clothing identification. Visual analysis of clothing is a topic that has received increasing attention, with benefits for brands and consumers. Being able to recognize apparel products and associated attributes (for example, lace or beading) from pictures could enhance the shopping experience and drive efficiency for retailers. The dataset will be part of the Fine Grained Visual Categorization (FGVC) workshop this June at CVPR, the premier annual computer vision conference. The FGVC workshop is co-sponsored by Google AI.
-
Samasource and Cornell Tech Announce iMaterialist-Fashion, A Robust, Free Open Source Fashion Data Set for Research and Development
-
Cloud computing: Why open standards is now the only way to build [Ed: When longtime Microsoft propagandist Simon Bisson writes about "open" and "standards" it is actually all about Microsoft and just promotion of their EEE agenda]
While Okta's move to open standards-based integration through Okta Hooks is driven by a need to integrate with existing software, it additionally provides a level of future-proofing that protects both Okta and its customers. Where an application needs a shim to convert open event messages to a proprietary format, all that's necessary is to build one that handles open formats; there's no need to build others if every integration uses the same message types. It's an economic win for everyone; Okta, it's partners, it's competitors, and the event consumer. With a common format, there's no need for competition at a message level; what matters now is the performance of the service being used. By removing an unnecessary differentiator, the result is an approach that drives everyone involved to be better, whether that's faster or cheaper or more integrations.
As we increasingly build apps by hooking together features and services from a host of cloud platforms, open standards like these reduce risk and increase interoperability. There's less lock-in, more flexibility, and more options for using off-the-shelf workflow and integration tooling. When you look at Okta's new tooling as a platform integration play that's intended to work across multiple clouds, its choice of open standards makes a lot of sense – and sets an example that more companies should follow.
"Open standards, open standards, open standards," indeed.
-
