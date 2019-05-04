GNOME: EOS and GNOME Shell
Kung-fu Master, Blindfolded debugging
Recently I've been working in the EOS update. The change is really big because EOS has some modifications over the upstream code so there are a lot of commits applied after the last stable upstream commit.
EOS 3.5 was based on gnome 3.26 and we are updating to use the gnome 3.32 so all the downstream changes done since the last release should be rebased on top of the new code and during this process we refactor the code and commits using new tools and remove what's now in gnome upstream.
I've been working in the Hack computer custom functionality that's on top of the EOS desktop and basically I've been rebasing the code in the shell to do the Flip to Hack, the Clubhouse, a side component and notification override to propse hack quests and the wobbly windows effects.
I've been working mainly with gnome shell and updating javascript code to the new gjs version, but this was a big change and some rare bugs.
At Last, GNOME Shell! At Long La…
Alex, aka BabyWogue, aka that anime guy with an unhinged hatred towards Ubuntu, Canonical, and anything coloured orange, has spotted a “very useful change” in GNOME Shell’s development code, i.e. the work towards GNOME 3.34.
[...]
Open the Applications Overview (that’s the official name for the app launcher grid) on the Ubuntu (or other Linux) desktop and you are instantly greeted by an alphabetised gallery of application launchers.
But look closer and you’ll spot something spurious.
Despite there being ample room to show them, you’ll notice that many app labels are not complete; they trail off into ellipses at the end.
