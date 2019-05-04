Games: Vintage Story, Easy Anti-Cheat, Unigine 2.8
-
Vintage Story, the impressive crafting and survival game has a huge update
Called the Worldgen and Geology Update, version 1.9 of Vintage Story has hit stable and brings with it a number of new additions to the already in-depth game.
-
Easy Anti-Cheat are apparently "pausing" their Linux support, which could be a big problem
I've just today been alerted to something that's quite worrying, according to Garry Newman from Facepunch Studios, Easy Anti-Cheat are "pausing" their Linux support.
As it turns out, Newman made this comment on Reddit on a submission that actually links back to my recent article about Rust. Newman said pretty clearly "The biggest issue as far as I can see is that EAC are pausing their Linux support, which is resulting in an increase in cheaters using the Linux version. This is a huge problem because it affects every other platform.".
-
Unigine 2.8 Brings Better Vegetation, Improved Asynchronous Data Streaming
While there are no major games currently shipping that make use of the Unigine 2 engine, the company appears to be seeing great success in the industrial simulation space as they keep making great strides in features for their cross-platform engine. Unigine 2.8 was released this week as the newest feature release.
Unigine 2.8 brings improved asynchronous data streaming, cached shadows optimization work, various shadow improvements, better FPS stabilization functionality, improved vegetation, better subsurface scattering, interleaved lights rendering, and multiple other rendering improvements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 617 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Intel Linux and the Linux Foundation
How to use CherryTree for note taking
In Linux, everything is a file; in CherryTree, everything is a "node." Nodes can be plain text, rich text, or have automatic syntax highlighting for a variety of common programming and markup languages. Each node can have child nodes, allowing you to easily organize your information. Child nodes can have their own children with independent properties. In my role as Fedora program manager, I run several IRC meetings. My Fedora CherryTree file has a node for release meetings. Each release is a child under that, with a subsequent child node for the beta and final meetings. Under those child nodes, I have nodes for each iteration of the meeting. I have a template for the IRC commands in one of the higher-level nodes, which I copy into the child nodes with the appropriate details filled in. This way, I have notes for each meeting available without having to use version control.
GNOME: EOS and GNOME Shell
Shows/Video/Audio: Open Source Security Podcast, Linux Action News, GNU World Order and Manjaro Openbox First Impressions and Review
Recent comments
1 hour 18 min ago
1 hour 53 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 13 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 35 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago