Intel's patches for providing shared virtual address (SVA) support for IOMMU and VT-D in the Linux kernel have been revised.
The third revision to these Intel SVA/SVM virtualization patches were posted on Friday for review. However, given the timing it unfortunately will be too late to try to see it merged for the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel.
Intel now officially considers its open-source Linux drivers for Ice Lake’s Gen11 graphics feature-complete, more specifically the OpenGL and Vulkan drivers that are respectively called i915 and ANV. This means Gen11 is now fully supported in both drivers. According to the patch notes, the drivers should be running “more-or-less” at full performance.
Up to now, when running the OpenGL or Vulkan drivers with Gen11 hardware present, a warning would appear that they did not fully support Gen11 yet, with possible instability and lower performance as a result. Phoronix reports that these warnings have now been removed. Instead, the code now says that they are fully supported, just like earlier generations.
Nonprofit organization The Linux Foundation has added 38 Silver members and five Associate members to its ranks, as it continues its drive to support growth, sustainability and innovation of open-source projects.
[...]
Its five new associate members, which are comprised of government agencies and not-for-profit organizations, were Energy Foundation, ENTSO-E, Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, Kodi Foundation and world-renowned education and research technology institution Stanford University.
How to use CherryTree for note taking
In Linux, everything is a file; in CherryTree, everything is a "node." Nodes can be plain text, rich text, or have automatic syntax highlighting for a variety of common programming and markup languages. Each node can have child nodes, allowing you to easily organize your information. Child nodes can have their own children with independent properties.
In my role as Fedora program manager, I run several IRC meetings. My Fedora CherryTree file has a node for release meetings. Each release is a child under that, with a subsequent child node for the beta and final meetings. Under those child nodes, I have nodes for each iteration of the meeting. I have a template for the IRC commands in one of the higher-level nodes, which I copy into the child nodes with the appropriate details filled in. This way, I have notes for each meeting available without having to use version control.
GNOME: EOS and GNOME Shell
Recently I've been working in the EOS update. The change is really big because EOS has some modifications over the upstream code so there are a lot of commits applied after the last stable upstream commit.
EOS 3.5 was based on gnome 3.26 and we are updating to use the gnome 3.32 so all the downstream changes done since the last release should be rebased on top of the new code and during this process we refactor the code and commits using new tools and remove what's now in gnome upstream.
I've been working in the Hack computer custom functionality that's on top of the EOS desktop and basically I've been rebasing the code in the shell to do the Flip to Hack, the Clubhouse, a side component and notification override to propse hack quests and the wobbly windows effects.
I've been working mainly with gnome shell and updating javascript code to the new gjs version, but this was a big change and some rare bugs.
Alex, aka BabyWogue, aka that anime guy with an unhinged hatred towards Ubuntu, Canonical, and anything coloured orange, has spotted a “very useful change” in GNOME Shell’s development code, i.e. the work towards GNOME 3.34.
[...]
Open the Applications Overview (that’s the official name for the app launcher grid) on the Ubuntu (or other Linux) desktop and you are instantly greeted by an alphabetised gallery of application launchers.
But look closer and you’ll spot something spurious.
Despite there being ample room to show them, you’ll notice that many app labels are not complete; they trail off into ellipses at the end.
Shows/Video/Audio: Open Source Security Podcast, Linux Action News, GNU World Order and Manjaro Openbox First Impressions and Review
Josh and Kurt talk about the security of money. Not how to keep it secure, but the security issues around using cash, credit, and bitcoin. We also talk about Banksy's clever method for proving something is original.
Fedora 30 is out, we share our thoughts. Purism's new Librem One service is launched, we're rather skeptical and the reason might surprise you.
Plus the massive Firefox blunder, Canonical's new service, and a report from DockerCon.
