Security: Information Operations Kill Chain, Reproducible Builds, Dynamic Application Security Testing
-
Towards an Information Operations Kill Chain
On a similar note, it's time to conceptualize the "information operations kill chain." Information attacks against democracies, whether they're attempts to polarize political processes or to increase mistrust in social institutions, also involve a series of steps. And enumerating those steps will clarify possibilities for defense.
I first heard of this concept from Anthony Soules, a former National Security Agency (NSA) employee who now leads cybersecurity strategy for Amgen. He used the steps from the 1980s Russian "Operation Infektion," designed to spread the rumor that the U.S. created the HIV virus as part of a weapons research program. A 2018 New York Times opinion video series on the operation described the Russian disinformation playbook in a series of seven "commandments," or steps. The information landscape has changed since 1980, and information operations have changed as well. I have updated, and added to, those steps to bring them into the present day: [...]
-
Reproducible Builds in April 2019
As a quick recap, whilst anyone can inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, almost all software is distributed to end users pre-compiled. The motivation behind reproducible builds effort is to ensure no flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing multiple third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.
-
3 Opensource Tools for DAST
DAST or Dynamic Application Security Testing is a method of black-box penetration testing. To understand why DAST is preferred over SAST, let’s take an example. Let’s assume you bought a new car, and you are ready for a test drive. You start the engine, it works, but when you try to stop the vehicle, the brake doesn’t work. You now know that you have a problem, you don’t know what it is, but there is a problem. The DAST approach will comprise of testing the brakes and related parts whereas the SAST approach will completely disassemble the car to look for a flaw. Although, SAST approach might look more precise at the same time is very overwhelming, but on the other hand, the DAST approach is more practical and real-world.
-
