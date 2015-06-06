Linux Mint 17 Reached End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Mint 18 or 19
Released on May 31st, 2014, the Linux Mint 17 operating system series was an LTS (Long Term Support) version that received security patches and software updates for five long years. It comprised of a total of four releases, including Linux Mint 17 "Qiana", Linux Mint 17.1 "Rebecca", Linux Mint 17.2 "Rafaela", and Linux Mint 17.3 "Rosa".
The Linux Mint 17 series was based on the Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series, which recently reached end of life. While Canonical is continuing to support Ubuntu 14.04 installations through its commercial ESM (Extended Security Maintenance) offering, Linux Mint 17 will no longer be supported with security or software updates.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 633 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Back End: OpenStack, Kubernetes and Mirantis
Audio/Video: Full Circle Weekly News, Destination Linux and Xubuntu 19.04 Video Overview
today's howtos
Openwashing and Microsoft Deception/Entryism
Recent comments
1 hour 44 min ago
3 hours 34 sec ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
4 hours 48 sec ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago