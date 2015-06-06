Radeon RX 560/570/580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060/1650/1660 Linux Gaming Performance
If you are looking to soon upgrade your graphics card for Linux gaming -- especially with the increasing number of titles running well under Steam Play -- but only have a budget of around $200 USD for the graphics card, this comparison is for you. In this article we're looking at the AMD Radeon RX 560 / RX 570 / RX 580 against the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / GTX 1650 / GTX 1660 graphics cards. Not only are we looking at the OpenGL/Vulkan Linux gaming performance both for native titles and Steam Play but also the GPU power consumption and performance-per-dollar metrics to help guide your next budget GPU purchasing decision.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 669 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Back End: OpenStack, Kubernetes and Mirantis
Audio/Video: Full Circle Weekly News, Destination Linux and Xubuntu 19.04 Video Overview
today's howtos
Openwashing and Microsoft Deception/Entryism
Recent comments
1 hour 44 min ago
3 hours 34 sec ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
4 hours 48 sec ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago