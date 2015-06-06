Benchmarked: The Most Power-Efficient Ubuntu 19.04 Flavor Will Surprise You
Many of us are using laptops as our daily driver, so a Linux desktop OS that sips power is always a blessing. Ubuntu 19.04 delivers a serious improvement in power efficiency over 18.10 (check out the benchmarks here), thanks in part to optimizations in GNOME 3.32. But what's the most power efficient flavor of Ubuntu 19.04? After running a series of benchmarks via the Phoronix Test Suite and measuring system power consumption via the sys.power sensor, well, the answer surprised me. It'll probably surprise you as well!
After my experience with Xfce, I pegged that lean and lightweight desktop environment as the clear favorite. Certainly Xubuntu wins this contest, right? Or is there an underdog we should pay more attention to?
Let's jump into it.
