10 super sweet laptops that come with Linux pre-installed
If you're a Windows user, there's tremendous choice when it comes to laptops. And sure, you can install Linux. But if you want to buy a laptop with Linux pre-installed and supported by the vendor, this is the list for you.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 706 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Back End: OpenStack, Kubernetes and Mirantis
Audio/Video: Full Circle Weekly News, Destination Linux and Xubuntu 19.04 Video Overview
today's howtos
Openwashing and Microsoft Deception/Entryism
Recent comments
1 hour 44 min ago
3 hours 34 sec ago
3 hours 6 min ago
3 hours 16 min ago
3 hours 46 min ago
3 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
4 hours 48 sec ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago